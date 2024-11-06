US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris cancels her post-verdict speech at Howard University, ‘still have votes to count…’

US Election Results 2024: As the race for the White House intensifies, Kamala Harris’s campaign co-chair Cedric Richmond told supporters that the vice-president would not speak on election night. With several states still counting ballots, Richmond assured the crowd that Harris would address them on Wednesday.

"We still have votes to count. We still have states that have not been called yet. We will continue, overnight, to fight to make sure that every vote is counted, that every voice has spoken," Richmond said. “So you won’t hear from the vice president tonight, but you will hear from her tomorrow.”

The campaign's cautious optimism comes as crucial swing states remain too close to call.

Trump Surges Ahead with Key Wins in Swing States Meanwhile, Donald Trump is on the verge of making history with a strong performance in battleground states. The former president has secured key swing states, including North Carolina and Georgia, bringing his electoral count to 246, just 24 votes shy of the 270 needed to clinch the presidency.

Trump has also extended his lead by winning a wide array of states, including Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kansas, Idaho, Iowa, and the third congressional district in Nebraska. With a commanding presence in many red states, Trump's campaign appears strong as the night continues.

Harris Holds Steady in Democratic Strongholds Kamala Harris, for her part, has maintained a solid lead in several key blue states. As of now, she has won Virginia, Hawaii, New Mexico, California, Oregon, Washington, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Massachusetts, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Washington DC, as well as Maine’s first congressional district. However, with only 210 electoral votes in hand, Harris faces an uphill battle as the race narrows to the crucial battleground of Pennsylvania.

All Eyes on Pennsylvania Pennsylvania remains the pivotal state in determining the outcome of the election. With 90% of the vote counted, Trump is currently leading, and Harris cannot win without flipping the state in her favour. As the night unfolds, both campaigns will be keeping a close eye on the final results from Pennsylvania and other outstanding battlegrounds.

Trump Prepares for Address at Campaign Party As the night progresses, Donald Trump is expected to address his supporters shortly at the Palm Beach campaign watch party. His anticipated appearance follows the playing of his walkout song, "YMCA," and as the Secret Service clears the area for his arrival, the crowd prepares for his remarks.