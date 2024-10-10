US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris overtakes Donald Trump among suburban voters as polls near

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris has erased Republican rival Donald Trump's advantage in the vast middle of American society: suburban residents and middle-income households, an analysis of Reuters/Ipsos polling shows.

Since President Joe Biden ended his flagging reelection bid on July 21, Vice President Harris has pulled into the lead in both of these large demographic groups, reinvigorating Democrats' prospects in the Nov. 5 election, though the race remains exceptionally close.