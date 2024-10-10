US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris overtakes Donald Trump among suburban voters as polls near

Kamala Harris has gained ground against Donald Trump among suburban residents and middle-income households, according to Reuters/Ipsos polling. This shift boosts Democratic prospects ahead of the Nov. 5 election, although the race remains tight.

Published10 Oct 2024, 07:49 PM IST
US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris overtakes Donald Trump among suburban voters as polls near
US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris overtakes Donald Trump among suburban voters as polls near(AFP)

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris has erased Republican rival Donald Trump's advantage in the vast middle of American society: suburban residents and middle-income households, an analysis of Reuters/Ipsos polling shows.

Since President Joe Biden ended his flagging reelection bid on July 21, Vice President Harris has pulled into the lead in both of these large demographic groups, reinvigorating Democrats' prospects in the Nov. 5 election, though the race remains exceptionally close.

Suburbanites, who make up about half of the U.S. electorate and are as racially diverse as the nation at large, are a key prize. Biden beat Trump in suburban counties by about six percentage points in the 2020 presidential election.

First Published:10 Oct 2024, 07:49 PM IST
