US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris to interview with Fox News after 8-year-gap

US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris will have her first formal interview with Fox News on October 16, marking a significant departure from her previous media engagements. The interview will air as part of Bret Baier's ‘Special Report’ and aims to reach skeptical viewers ahead of the 2024 elections

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Updated15 Oct 2024, 07:07 AM IST
US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris to interview with Fox News after 8 year-gap
US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris to interview with Fox News after 8 year-gap(file photo)

US Elections 2024: Democratic presidential candidate and US Vice President Kamala Harris will have her first formal interview with Fox News Channel’s chief political anchor Bret Baier on October 16 at 6 p.m. The last time a Democratic presidential candidate interviewed with the media outlet, was in 2016.

While Harris earlier interviewed with ABC News in September, and other media outlets, the sit-down with Fox News marks the first time the Democratic nominee is going out of her comfort zone, ever since she was nominated to run the presidential race, reported AP.

The interview will be aired as part of political anchor Baier's ‘Special Report’ from the key swing stated of Pennsylvania, stated Fox News. "Special Report" is regularly among the most-watched programs in cable news, and has been a hit for the upcoming elections as opposing political leaders debate over common issues.

In August 2024, Tesla chief Elon Musk interviewed Donald Trump on Spaces. It was the first in the series of interviews ahead of US Elections, following which Donald Trump's Democratic rival Kamala Harris had been heavily criticised for avoiding interviews.

Kamala Harris, meanwhile, settled her scores by taking a dig at Donald Trump on similar scores. Harris, at a Greenfield event on October 13, criticised the Republican Trump not releasing his medical records and for refusing a “60 Minutes” interview.

“It makes you wonder: Why does his staff want him to hide away?” said Kamala Harris. “One must question: Are they afraid that people will see that he is too weak and unstable to lead America? Is that what’s going on,” Harris questioned, reported AP.

Donald Trump, on the other hand, attacked Harris and Fox News on social media Monday, saying the network “has grown so weak and soft on the Democrats.”

Fox News and the Democrats: What past records say

Senior Democratic officials have long shown hostility toward Fox News, so much so, that they had barred the network from hosting a primary debate in 2020, stated a New York Times report. In 2016, Clinton was the last Democratic presidential nominee to sit for a Fox News interview. Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden has not appeared on the network since taking office.

Against such a backdrop, Kamala Harris's interview with Fox News is expected to address a viewership that may be skeptical of her candidacy, further mentioned the report.

Key Takeaways
  • Kamala Harris is breaking a long-standing trend by engaging with Fox News, a network typically viewed with skepticism by Democrats.
  • The interview aims to address concerns about Harris’s visibility and connection with a broader audience.
  • The political landscape leading up to the 2024 elections is increasingly competitive, requiring candidates to reach across traditional media boundaries.

First Published:15 Oct 2024, 07:07 AM IST
