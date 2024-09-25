US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris widens lead over Donald Trump nationally, favourite among Asian Americans

US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris leads Donald Trump 47% to 40% in a Reuters/Ipsos poll for the November 5 presidential election. She is also leading by a wide margin among Asian American voters. However, despite her lead, both candidates are closely matched in battleground states. 

Livemint, Written By Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated25 Sep 2024, 09:01 AM IST
US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris widens lead over Donald Trump nationally, favourite among Asian Americans
US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris widens lead over Donald Trump nationally, favourite among Asian Americans(Getty Images via AFP)

US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris (59) is leading against opponent Donald Trump (78) nationally by 47 per cent to 40 per cent in the November 5 United States presidential election race, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll published on September 24.

Harris, who is the Democratic party's presidential nominee and US Vice President, seems to have "blunt Trump's edge on economy and jobs", a Reuters report noted. Trump is the Republican party nominee and a former US President.

Also Read | Gunshots fired into Kamala Harris’ election campaign office: Report

It added that unrounded figures showed Harris had the support of 46.61 per cent of registered voters, while Trump was backed by 40.48 per cent of those surveyed — a 6 percentage point lead. The poll's margin of error is around 4 percentage points.

FiveThirtyEight.com's polling average also showed a "close race", with Harris leading Trump by 48.3 per cent to 45.8 per cent country-wide, the report said.

Also Read | Donald Trump claims he is going to work ‘the french fry job’; gets mocked

Neck-and-neck In ‘Battleground’ Swing States

The report added that the seven swing states, which are the key to winning the Electoral College and thus the US presidential election bid, have so far seen Harris and Trump tied evenly.

Both Harris and Trump are mostly even across "battleground" states, with any lead within the margin of error. Notably, an NYT/Siena College poll showed Trump ahead of Harris in Arizona, Georgia and North Carolina.

Also Read | US Elections: Poll shows Trump leads Harris in Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina

Economy, The Big Issue

For voters, the latest Reuters poll found that the economy is the single biggest election issue.

On which candidate had the better approach to the "economy, unemployment, and jobs," around 43 per cent of voters surveyed favoured Trump, and 41 per cent chose Harris. Notably, while Trump is leading, Harris has closed the gap by 8 percentage points compared to a July poll.

The poll, conducted from September 21-23, showed Harris positioned much better than the September 11-12 Reuters/Ipsos survey. 1,029 US adults took the survey online nationwide. It included 871 registered voters and 785 of these said they were “most likely to turn out on Election Day.”

Also Read | Kamala Harris leads Donald Trump in latest polls, but swing states locked

Kamala Harris Favourite Among Asian Americans

Further, a poll by NORC at the University of Chicago showed that Harris leads Trump by a massive 38 percentage points among Asian American voters, PTI reported.

The poll found that around 66 per cent of Asian American voters plan on voting for Harris, compared to 28 per cent who back Trump for president. Undecided and third-party voters made up 6 per cent of those surveyed.

Also Read | US Elections 2024: Early in-person voting begins – All you need to know

Even among the vice presidential (VP) nominee picks, Harris' running mate, Tim Walz, scored higher than Trump's partner, JD Vance, among Asian American voters. Walz saw "favourable" responses from 56 per cent of those surveyed, compared to 21 per cent who preferred Vance.

The polls also showed Asian American voters are far more likely to say they’ve been contacted by the Democratic Party than the Republican Party.

(With inputs from Reuters and PTI)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:25 Sep 2024, 09:01 AM IST
Business NewsNewsUs NewsUS Elections 2024: Kamala Harris widens lead over Donald Trump nationally, favourite among Asian Americans

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    HDFC Bank

    1,785.80
    09:41 AM | 25 SEP 2024
    17.35 (0.98%)

    Tata Steel

    161.40
    09:41 AM | 25 SEP 2024
    0.85 (0.53%)

    Pidilite Industries

    3,235.10
    09:40 AM | 25 SEP 2024
    -27.75 (-0.85%)

    Vedanta

    484.50
    09:41 AM | 25 SEP 2024
    14.25 (3.03%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Piramal Pharma

    232.70
    09:31 AM | 25 SEP 2024
    16 (7.38%)

    HEG

    2,418.60
    09:31 AM | 25 SEP 2024
    108.85 (4.71%)

    CG Power & Industrial Solutions

    813.40
    09:31 AM | 25 SEP 2024
    31.65 (4.05%)

    Power Grid Corporation Of India

    363.40
    09:31 AM | 25 SEP 2024
    13.3 (3.8%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,175.000.00
      Chennai
      76,181.000.00
      Delhi
      76,333.000.00
      Kolkata
      76,185.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.98/L0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.