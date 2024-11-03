US Elections 2024: ‘Not a puppet’, Cardi B slams Elon Musk’s remarks on her support for Kamala Harris

US Elections 2024: Rapper Cardi B has responded to Tesla CEO Elon Musk's remarks, in which he labelled her a “puppet” for the Kamala Harris campaign, according to a report from Deadline.

Rapper Cardi B and Tesla CEO Elon Musk clashed on X. Sharing the clip of Cardi B's speech on X, Musk wrote, “Another puppet who can't even talk without being fed the words. The Kamala campaign has no authenticity or true empathy.”

To this Cardi B responded, “I'm not a puppet Elon.. I'm a daughter of two immigrant parents that had to work their ass off to provide for me! I'm a product of welfare, I'm a product of section 8, I'm a product of poverty and I'm a product of what happens when the system is set up against you....But you don't know nothing about that. You don't know not one thing about the American struggle.... PS fix my algorithm.”

The US presidential elections are scheduled to take place on November 5. The elections will be contested between Democratic candidate Kamala Harris and Republican candidate Donald Trump.

Even though Harris could become the first ever Indian American president of the US, a survey by the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace has found that she is likely to secure fewer votes from the community than incumbent President Joe Biden did in 2020.

During her rally appearance, Cardi B delivered a speech about women's rights,: "Just like Kamala Harris, I too have been the underdog, I've been underestimated, my success belittled and discredited. Let me tell you something: Women have to work ten times harder, perform ten times better, and still people question us, how we got to the top. I can't stand a bully, but just like Kamala, I always stand up to one," reported Deadline.