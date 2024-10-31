US Elections 2024: As Donald Trump ramps up his campaign, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are notably absent.

US Elections 2024: As Donald Trump intensifies his rally schedule ahead of the November 5 US Presidential elections, key family members Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner remain noticeably absent from the campaign trail.

Ivanka Trump, who previously served as executive vice president of the Trump Organization and as a boardroom judge on "The Apprentice," transitioned to a senior adviser role in the White House in 2018, alongside her husband. In this position, she concentrated on education, job creation, and economic issues—which could prove advantageous for the family if the Republican nominee is reelected.

This starkly contrasts their major roles during his 2016 campaign and presidency. Their absence has led to speculation among supporters and political analysts, who suggest it may stem from the events surrounding Trump’s final days in office, particularly the January 6 Capitol attack.

Ivanka Trump was instrumental in her father's two previous presidential campaigns, directly connecting to female voters—a demographic that the former president finds challenging to engage.

Ivanka's presence humanised Trump’s often controversial image. It acted as a moderating influence during critical moments, helping to bridge the gap with moderate Republicans and soften his hardline stance for many voters.

Why is Ivanka Trump absent from Donald Trump's rallies? In an interview with The New York Times, Jared Kushner expressed his support for Donald Trump, stating, "We're rooting for him — obviously, we're proud of him. But, you know, either way, our life will just continue to move forward."

This statement follows Ivanka Trump's decision not to participate in an interview with The Times, indicating that her husband would represent her and their family.

Ivanka, 43, absent at the start of Trump's 2024 campaign, previously mentioned that she was stepping back from her father's political activities to focus on her children and their family life. Kushner added that if Trump wins, he doesn’t expect any significant changes in their priorities.

He also noted a "zero" chance Ivanka would be involved in helping Trump during the campaign's final days.

Jared Kushner, as a senior adviser to the president, played a key role in several significant policy areas. His most notable achievement was in foreign policy, particularly through the Abraham Accords, which facilitated historic normalization agreements between Israel and several Arab nations, including the UAE, Bahrain, and Morocco. These accords were celebrated as a major diplomatic breakthrough and remain a highlight of Trump’s presidency.

Kushner also oversaw criminal justice reform, leading to the bipartisan passage of the First Step Act, which aimed to reduce recidivism and reform sentencing laws, garnering support from both sides of the aisle. His responsibilities were extensive, covering everything from trade negotiations with China to managing the U.S. response to the COVID-19 pandemic, although opinions on the latter were mixed.