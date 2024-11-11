Who is Tom Homan? Donald Trump appoints former ICE director as ‘border czar’ to do ‘fantastic job’; Musk says ‘congrats’

Trump has appointed Tom Homan as border czar to oversee deportations and border security. Homan stated that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) will conduct operations humanely and effectively, ensuring targeted actions without military involvement. 

Livemint
Updated11 Nov 2024, 12:47 PM IST
Tom Homan, Director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, answers questions in front of gang related photos from the MS-13 gang during a daily briefing at the White House July 27, 2017 in Washington, DC. President-elect Donald Trump said late on November 10, 2024 that he was bringing back hardline immigration official Tom Homan to oversee the country's borders in the incoming administration. (Photo by WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP)
Tom Homan, Director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, answers questions in front of gang related photos from the MS-13 gang during a daily briefing at the White House July 27, 2017 in Washington, DC. President-elect Donald Trump said late on November 10, 2024 that he was bringing back hardline immigration official Tom Homan to oversee the country’s borders in the incoming administration. (Photo by WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP)(AFP)

President-elect Donald Trump says that Tom Homan, his former acting US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) director, will serve as “border czar” in his incoming administration.

“I am pleased to announce that the former ICE Director, and stalwart on Border Control, Tom Homan, will be joining the Trump Administration, in charge of our Nation's Borders,” he wrote late Sunday on his Truth Social site.

"I've known Tom for a long time, and there is nobody better at policing and controlling our Borders. Likewise, Tom Homan will be in charge of all Deportation of Illegal Aliens back to their Country of Origin. Congratulations to Tom. I have no doubt he will do a fantastic, and long awaited for, job," he added.

As reported by AP, Homan was widely expected to be offered a position related to the border and Trump's pledge to launch the largest deportation operation in the country's history.

In addition to overseeing the southern and northern borders and “maritime, and aviation security,” Trump said Homan “will be in charge of all Deportation of Illegal Aliens back to their Country of Origin,” a central part of his agenda.

The role does not require Senate confirmation.

In an interview on Fox News Channel's “Sunday Morning Futures,” Homan said the military would not be rounding up and arresting immigrants in the country illegally and that ICE would move to implement Trump's plans in a “humane manner.”

“It's going to be a well-targeted, planned operation conducted by the men of ICE. The men and women of ICE do this daily. They're good at it,” he said. “When we go out there, we're going to know who we're looking for. We most likely know where they're going to be, and it's going to be done in a humane manner."

Who is Tom Homan?

Tom Homan is a former Director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), appointed by President Donald Trump during his first term as president.

Homan, a seasoned law enforcement professional with decades of experience, served as ICE Director for the first 16 months of Trump’s presidency, overseeing key immigration enforcement actions.

Known for his strong support of Trump's tough stance on immigration, Homan became a vocal advocate for stricter border security and deportation policies.

Before becoming ICE Director, Homan had a long career with the U.S. Border Patrol and ICE, rising through the ranks to become the agency’s deputy director. Although the Senate never confirmed him, Homan temporarily led ICE from the beginning of Trump's presidency due to his existing position as deputy director. Under his leadership, ICE ramped up deportation efforts and implemented more aggressive immigration enforcement measures.

Homan retired from ICE in 2018 after nearly 34 years of service. Since then, he has remained active in immigration policy discussions, often appearing in the media as a staunch advocate for tougher border enforcement. In 2020, Trump appointed Homan as the “border czar,” entrusting him with overseeing immigration and border security efforts.

(With inputs from AP)

First Published:11 Nov 2024, 12:47 PM IST
