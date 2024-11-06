US Elections 2024 results: Elon Musk expressed confidence in Donald Trump's potential victory in the 2024 Presidential election, sharing a photo of them together. Musk has shown support for Trump, donating to his PAC and hinting at a possible cabinet role if Trump wins.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk expressed confidence in Donald Trump's potential return to the White House, as early projections show the former president leading Vice President Kamala Harris.

In a recent post on the social media platform X, Musk shared a photo of himself with Trump, taken at the former president's election watch party in Mar-a-Lago, Florida.

He expressed confidence in Donald Trump emerging victorious in the 2024 US Presidential elections. He also shared an edited photograph of him in the Oval Office of the White House with him carrying a sink into the room along with the tongue-in-cheek caption, “Let that sink in".

Musk had famously used the phrase "Let that sink in" when he purchased the microblogging platform Twitter for a staggering $44 billion. To mark the occasion, he even entered Twitter's San Francisco office carrying a kitchen sink, symbolizing that the deal had finally "sunk in" for everyone.

As for the US presidential race, vote counting is currently underway after polling closed across nearly all states on Tuesday (local time).

Notably, Musk has time and again publicly expressed his support towards former president Trump.

He has donated USD 75 million to Trump's Political Action Committee aiming to pave his return to the White House. He even hosted an X-Space with the former President and appeared at some of his campaign rallies.

The Tesla CEO had even expressed his willingness to serve after Trump hinted that he would consider Elon Musk for a cabinet role or advisory post if he wins.

As of now, the Republican party has gained the majority in the US Senate, as counting is underway for the presidential elections.

Current projections show that Republicans hold 51 seats in the 100-member U.S. Senate, while Democrats have 42. Notably, 28 seats held by Democrats and 38 seats held by Republicans were not up for election this time.

The U.S. Electoral College, which totals 538 votes, includes 435 seats from the House of Representatives, 100 Senate seats, and 3 seats from Washington D.C.

Along with the 435 seats in the House, 34 Senate seats were also up for election. The entire House of Representatives will be re-elected, while one-third of the Senate seats are being contested.

According to current projections from Politico, Donald Trump is leading with 230 electoral votes, while Kamala Harris has 210. In the race for the House of Representatives, Republicans are ahead with 178 seats, while Democrats have secured 146.

The 2024 US presidential election is shaping up to be one of the most significant in recent history, with the outcome hinging on a few key battleground states—Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

Trump, who served as the 45th president from 2017 to 2021, is aiming for a return to the White House.