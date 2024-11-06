US Elections 2024 Results: The 17th District, covering communities south of San Francisco, has been a reliably Democratic seat since 1990. Ro Khanna has used his role to bring a unique perspective to the region, blending progressive economic policies with an emphasis on technological innovation.

Democratic Rep Ro Khanna won reelection Wednesday to represent California's 17th Congressional District in the US House, a tech-centric area that includes much of Silicon Valley. Khanna, who comfortably defeated Republican Anita Chen, has held this seat since 2016, when he first made waves by unseating longtime Democratic incumbent Mike Honda.

Khanna has used his role to bring a unique perspective to the region, blending progressive economic policies with an emphasis on technological innovation. His presence in Congress has added a strong voice for Silicon Valley's interests, particularly on issues of tech accountability, climate change, and economic reform.

Khanna's legislative work reflects his commitment to progressive ideals and Silicon Valley's future. As a member of both the House Armed Services Committee and the Oversight and Accountability Committee, he has championed reforms that resonate within and beyond his district. Khanna chairs the Oversight Subcommittee on Environment, where he led historic efforts to bring CEOs of major fossil fuel companies to testify before Congress on their role in climate disinformation.

Beyond environmental issues, Khanna has worked on legislation to support technology and manufacturing in the United States. He co-authored the Endless Frontier Act, which became the foundation for the CHIPS and Science Act, a landmark bill designed to bolster America’s role in technology and semiconductor manufacturing. His focus on “economic patriotism" aims to bring jobs and technological advancement to American workers, a priority that echoes Silicon Valley’s influence on the national economy.

Khanna’s background also shapes his policy views. Before joining Congress, he taught economics at Stanford University and served as an adjunct professor at Santa Clara Law School. His service in the Obama administration as Deputy Assistant Secretary in the Commerce Department gave him early experience in advancing US manufacturing and green technology abroad.