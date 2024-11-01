US Polls 2024: ‘Don’t have to choose between voting and motherhood,’ states offering parents free Election Day childcare

In the swing state of North Carolina, 11-time Olympic track and field medalist Allyson Felix has partnered with the nonprofit Chamber of Mothers to provide up to two hours of paid childcare through Politisit.

As reported by ABC News, in Western North Carolina, which was severely affected by Hurricane Helene, Politisit is also offering parents reimbursement for up to a full day's worth of childcare.

"You should never have to choose between your profession, your passions, and motherhood," Felix said in a statement. “I'm honored to partner with Chamber of Mothers to tell moms that this election, you don't have to choose between voting and motherhood. This election, you can do both,” the report stated.

A 2020 Knight Foundation study surveying 12,000 non-voters revealed that over 60% of the most disengaged non-voters are women, many of whom are single mothers. To receive reimbursement, eligible parents can complete a form through Politisit to indicate their childcare costs.

In California, the company Bumo, which provides education-based childcare for children aged six months to six years, has donated $20,000 in free childcare services, available in Los Angeles and San Francisco on Election Day.

ABC News reported that in a similar effort, the Los Angeles-based childcare center Brella provides up to a full day of free childcare for children aged three months to six years. New York-based Vivvi childcare centers are also offering a full day of free services for caregivers in New York City and Westchester who are going to the polls.

Additionally, Politisit and its partner organizations are providing free childcare options in California, Houston, Texas, Chicago, Illinois, New York City, Brooklyn, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, North Carolina, Georgia, and Alabama, said the report.

In both Georgia and North Carolina, Kamala Harris is leading among Black likely voters, with 84 percent support in Georgia and 78 percent in North Carolina. She also has an advantage among voters with college degrees, receiving 55 percent in Georgia and 53 percent in North Carolina.