US Elections 2024: When a popular vote doesn’t guarantee a win — a look at the controversial Electoral College

In the lead-up to the 2024 US presidential election, candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are in a tight race. The Electoral College system often leads to candidates winning the presidency without the popular vote, as historical examples show significant electoral vote inflation. A deep-dive.

Sudeshna Ghoshal
Updated15 Oct 2024, 05:59 PM IST
US Elections 2024: When a popular vote doesn't guarantee a win. A look at the controversial Electoral College.
US Elections 2024: When a popular vote doesn’t guarantee a win. A look at the controversial Electoral College.(Bloomberg)

US Elections 2024: As the stage is set for the United States, the world’s largest economy, to elect its 41st President, Democratic nominee and US Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican candidate Donald Trump are already facing a neck-and-neck battle in key swing states, according to reports.

About 1.4 million US citizens have voted in the presidential election, according to The Guardian. The catch, however, lies in the fact that even if all these citizens voted for either Democrat Harris or Republican Trump, she or he may still not become the president. This is because the US follows the Electoral College system.

Also Read | US Presidential polls: 244 million voters, 7 swing states- what the numbers say

Mint brings you an explainer in five points about the Electoral College.

US Elections 2024: What is the Electoral College system?

  1. US presidents are not elected by the national popular vote, which is the total number of votes each candidate receives.

2. On the contrary, a group of 538 “electors” select the president. These electors make up the Electoral College. Very often, the electors are party officials or supporters.

3. To win the White House, a presidential candidate must win the support of a majority of the electors. Out of the 538 Electoral College votes, a presidential candidate would need at least 270 votes to win. These electors ultimately cast their votes in December, roughly a month after the election, which is then certified by Congress in early January.

Also Read | Kamala Harris widens lead over Donald Trump nationally, Asian-American favourite

4. To become a president in the United States, a candidate has to garner support from enough swing states to achieve the magical ‘270’ mark. Effectively, a candidate who wins the popular vote, the maximum votes in total across the country, may not actually win the White House.

5. Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's loss to Donald Trump in the US Elections 2016 is a classic example of how the Electoral College can magnify a win into a landslide. Trump defeated Clinton 304-227 despite receiving 2.8 million fewer popular votes. Democratic candidate Al Gore had a similar fate in 2000 when he lost the White House despite winning the maximum number of votes.

Electoral vote Inflation factor

The US electoral college system has been mired in controversy. In 2020, a study by Pew Research Centre showed that the system consistently produced more lopsided results than the popular vote.

Also Read | Barack Obama to campaign with Kamala Harris in key swing states for US polls

According to the study, every presidential election since 1828 has revealed that the winner’s electoral vote share has, on average, been 1.36 times the popular vote share. This is also known as the electoral vote inflation (EVI) factor, that eventually determines the US President.

President-elect's share of electoral and popular votes

Thus, the bigger the EVI, the greater the disparity between the winner’s popular vote and electoral vote margins. Meanwhile, the lesser the EVI, the closer the two margins are to each other.

US Elections 2024: How India votes through electoral college

India, the world's largest democracy, follows a similar electoral college pattern, wherein the votes are cast by national and state-level lawmakers. The electoral college is made up of all the elected members of the Upper and Lower Houses of Parliament (Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha MPs) and the elected Members of the Legislative Assemblies of States and Union Territories (MLAs).

The fixed value of each vote by an MP of the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha is 700. In India, to win the presidential race, the nominated candidate must secure 50 per cent of the total votes cast + 1. 

Key Takeaways
  • The US president is elected by electors, not by popular vote.
  • A candidate needs at least 270 Electoral College votes to win.
  • Past elections have shown that losing the popular vote can still lead to a presidential victory.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:15 Oct 2024, 05:59 PM IST
Business NewsNewsUs NewsUS Elections 2024: When a popular vote doesn’t guarantee a win — a look at the controversial Electoral College

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    155.65
    03:58 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    -2.65 (-1.67%)

    Tata Power share price

    463.50
    03:58 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    1.15 (0.25%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    167.85
    03:59 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    2.45 (1.48%)

    Federal Bank share price

    198.55
    03:48 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    1.55 (0.79%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,870.05
    03:59 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    14.05 (0.76%)

    Lloyds Metals & Energy share price

    999.00
    03:29 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    0.75 (0.08%)

    Infosys share price

    1,957.20
    03:29 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    -1.5 (-0.08%)

    Divis Laboratories share price

    6,110.00
    03:29 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    -102.85 (-1.66%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Godrej Industries share price

    1,045.25
    03:29 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    -56.15 (-5.1%)

    Oil India share price

    559.30
    03:56 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    -26.8 (-4.57%)

    HDFC Life Insurance Company share price

    714.40
    03:58 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    -26.25 (-3.54%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    218.85
    03:52 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    -7.65 (-3.38%)
    More from Top Losers

    Five Star Business Finance share price

    894.45
    03:59 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    70.65 (8.58%)

    Aegis Logis share price

    727.80
    03:56 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    51.15 (7.56%)

    Sunteck Realty share price

    595.85
    03:50 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    41.75 (7.53%)

    FDC share price

    568.70
    03:29 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    35.15 (6.59%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,625.00-50.00
      Chennai
      77,631.00-50.00
      Delhi
      77,783.00-50.00
      Kolkata
      77,635.00-50.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.