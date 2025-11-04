US Elections 2025: Full schedule, timings and when major race results will be announced

4 November is Election Day in the United States of America. The elections this year will see several key battles across various states in the Union. The most high-profile among these would be the one for the Mayor of New York.

Zohran Mamdani, the Democratic Party’s nominee for Mayor, is the frontrunner according to opinion polls. If he wins, he would create history as the first Muslim to be elected Mayor of New York City. He is up against the former Governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, and the Republican Party’s nominee, Curtis Sliwa.

As per boltsmag.com, elections are taking place across 32 states. Positions for which votes are being cast range from local officials to the Governors of states. As mentioned above, the focus has largely been on New York, but there are mayoral contests in other key cities, such as Detroit, Minneapolis and Seattle. Two states will be voting to choose their Governors – New Jersey and Virginia. There will also be referendums on several topics, including education and tax laws.

US Elections: Date and time (Key battles) Let’s take a look at the schedule for the most important and high-profile elections in this cycle.

New York Mayor Polling would take place from 6 AM to 9 PM, local time. Early voting started on 2 November. Results would be expected in the hours to follow.

New Jersey Governor Polls would open at 6:00 AM and remain open until 8:00 PM, local time. Results would pour in soon after.

Virginia Governor According to Fox 5 DC, polling in Virginia begins at 6:00 AM local time and ends at 7:00 PM local time. Results will start trickling in during the course of the polls, and the result will be announced later in the night.

Texas 18th Congressional District One Congressional seat fell vacant after the death of the Democratic Party’s incumbent, Sylvester Turner. This seat, the Texas 18th Congressional District, will see voting continue until 8 PM ET. Sixteen candidates are in the fray, and if no candidate receives 50% of the vote, a runoff election will be held between the top two candidates.

FAQs What will the Americans be voting for on 4 November? On the ballot would be a diverse set of elections and propositions. From local councils to Governors, voting across 32 states would be on a variety of topics.

Who is Zohran Mamdani? Mamdani is the Democratic Party’s nominee for New York Mayor.