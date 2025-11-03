US Elections Day 2025: Key Mayoral, Governor and Redistricting contests to test political mood under Trump’s second term

Voters across the United States will cast their ballots on Tuesday (November 4), in high-stakes elections viewed as a critical gauge of the nation’s political mood — nearly a year into President Donald Trump’s second term and a year before the 2026 midterms.

This election features pivotal mayoral races in major cities, along with gubernatorial contests in Virginia and New Jersey and a contentious redistricting measure in California.

Major city elections: New faces, familiar names Voters in Atlanta, Boston, Cleveland, Detroit, Minneapolis, New York City, and Seattle are set to choose new leaders or decide whether to reelect incumbents.

Atlanta: Dickens seeks second term Democrat Andre Dickens is seeking reelection as mayor of Atlanta, facing three challengers: LGBTQ+ advocate Helmut Domagalski, former police officer Kalema Jackson, and community organizer Eddie Andrew Meredith.

Boston: Wu faces no serious challenge In Boston, Democrat Michelle Wu is running virtually unopposed after Josh Kraft, son of Patriots owner Robert Kraft, dropped out following a distant second-place finish in the primary.

Cleveland: Bibb vs Gore Democrat Justin Bibb seeks a second term against Republican Laverne Gore. The race, limited to two candidates after both met signature requirements early, centers on crime and economic development.

Bibb said he wants to “keep Cleveland’s momentum going,” while Gore has argued, “We need a mayor who listens to ordinary citizens, not just party insiders.”

Detroit: Sheffield vs Kinloch With Mayor Mike Duggan stepping aside to run for Michigan governor, Mary Sheffield, Detroit City Council president, faces Solomon Kinloch Jr., pastor of Triumph Church.

Sheffield said, “This is Detroit’s time to rebuild from within,” while Kinloch countered, “We need faith, not politics, to lead our city forward.”

Minneapolis: Frey faces challenge from the left Incumbent Jacob Frey is running for a third term but faces a strong challenge from Omar Fateh, a democratic socialist state senator backed by Rep. Ilhan Omar.

Fateh, 35, has pledged to raise the minimum wage, expand affordable housing, and reform policing. “Minneapolis deserves leadership that puts people before politics,” he said.

Frey, defending his record, said, “We’ve made progress on safety and jobs — and I intend to finish the work.”

New York City: Mamdani leads heated three-way race The nation’s biggest mayoral contest features socialist Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani, independent Andrew Cuomo, and Republican Curtis Sliwa.

Polls show Mamdani with a commanding lead after defeating Cuomo in the Democratic primary. His platform centers on rent freezes and “affordability for working families.”

Mamdani told supporters, “We’re building a city where no one is priced out of their home or their hope.”

Cuomo, however, has called Mamdani’s ideas “reckless and dangerous,” while Sliwa warned, “New York doesn’t need ideology — it needs order.”

President Donald Trump, born in NYC, has publicly threatened to withhold federal funding if Mamdani wins.

Seattle: Progressive challenge to Harrell In Seattle, Mayor Bruce Harrell faces a strong challenge from progressive organizer Katie Wilson, who topped the nonpartisan primary.

Wilson said, “Seattle deserves housing justice and bold climate action.” Harrell countered that he offers “experience over experiments.”

Virginia: Two women vie for governor Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears (R) faces former Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D) in a historic race guaranteed to elect the state’s first female governor.

Earle-Sears told supporters, “This is about freedom and opportunity for every Virginian.”

Spanberger, backed by Barack Obama, said the race is “a referendum on Trump’s second-term agenda.”

The campaign has been marred by controversy surrounding Democratic attorney general candidate Jay Jones, whose violent texts about a GOP lawmaker drew national backlash.

New Jersey: Tight race to replace Murphy In New Jersey, Republican Jack Ciattarelli faces Democrat Mikie Sherrill to succeed term-limited Gov. Phil Murphy.

Polls show a neck-and-neck race, with both campaigns trading attacks.

Sherrill said, “Jack Ciattarelli is Trump’s ally in disguise.”

Ciattarelli responded, “Mikie Sherrill represents the failed Biden policies that hurt working families.”

California: Proposition 50 redistricting fight Perhaps the most consequential vote Tuesday is California’s Proposition 50, a ballot measure that would allow Democrats in the legislature to redraw congressional maps — temporarily overriding the state’s independent redistricting commission.

Governor Gavin Newsom defended the move, saying, “There’s an overwhelming understanding of what’s at stake — protecting democracy against Republican gerrymandering.”

