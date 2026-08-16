US Presidential Elections: Democrats pick South Carolina as first state​​ to vote as it sets 2028 primary calendar

The Democratic National Committee officially selected South Carolina as the first state to vote in the party's 2028 primaries, Reuters reported on Saturday.

The Democratic National Committee passed the party’s 2028 primary calendar on Saturday.

After discussions on Saturday in Texas, the Committee formally anointed South Carolina, with its large African American primary electorate, as the first-in-the-nation state.

Following South Carolina will be Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Michigan and Virginia, the DNC said in a news release.

As per the report, the ​first state to vote in a presidential nominating contest often helps to shape the field of candidates, drawing campaign spending and media ​attention.

Democrats' calendar The new calendar would launch the early series of contests in six states from late January through the end of February, after which other states could hold their primaries, too.

South Carolina’s primary is to be held on January 22, 2028, Nevada’s on February 1, New Hampshire’s on February 8, New Mexico’s on February 15, Michigan’s on February 22 and Virginia’s on February 29, NBC News reported.

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The calendar adopted on Saturday will allow Democrats "to battle-test candidates while maintaining an open, affordable field," the committee said.

"The DNC has delivered a 2028 nominating calendar that truly represents our party and our values, and will help us retake the White House in 2028," DNC Chair Ken Martin said in a statement.

Some Democrats often mentioned as potential presidential contenders have visited South Carolina over the past several months, including Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, US Senator Mark Kelly of Arizona, and California Governor Gavin Newsom.

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“Our 2028 nominee, whoever they are, will have to earn the support across the full breadth of America. Every region, every demographic, every generation,” Democratic National Committee Chair Ken Martin was quoted by NBC as saying in his opening remarks to committee members on Saturday. “No shortcuts. No coronation. You want to lead this party? Go earn it. Go and earn it.”

South Carolina and Nevada had tussled in July over which state should claim the top spot in a competition that became a proxy battle between the party's Black and Latino bases.

In 2022, former President Joe Biden persuaded Democrats ​to overhaul their 2024 nominating calendar to put South Carolina first.

New Hampshire, which traditionally had been the first state to vote in the primaries, defied the national party that year and stuck to its usual January spot on the calendar, although the DNC did not seat any of the New Hampshire delegates elected in that gathering.

Iowa Democratic Party Chair opposes calendar According to reports, Iowa Democratic Party Chair Rita Hart on Saturday opposed the new 2028 calendar, saying that Iowa losing its historic status means no Midwestern state will go in the first four states.

Hart said Republicans will launch their presidential primaries in Iowa in 2028 regardless of what Democrats do and will have a leg up getting ready for general elections, with national implications for the balance of Congress, including three congressional seats and the chance to flip Sen. Chuck Grassley’s Senate seat in 2028.

“They will spend hundreds of millions of dollars to promote their candidates, and they will bring tons of national media attention,” Hart said.

Longtime New Hampshire Democratic Party Chair Ray Buckley also issued a statement just after the verification of the new calendar, calling it “disappointing.”

New Hampshire has long had a state law on the books dictating that it must hold its presidential primary before other states. The DNC has said it is not bound by an individual state’s law.

“Time and again, New Hampshire has proven we are uniquely suited to battle-test candidates. Our small, purple state gives candidates a level playing field with the opportunity to meet voters face-to-face, answer tough questions, and earn support one conversation at a time,” Buckley said.