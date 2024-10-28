Elon Musk envisions $2 trillion cut to federal budget under Donald Trump, ‘your money being wasted…’

At a rally for Donald Trump, Elon Musk claimed he could cut $2 trillion from the federal budget. Trump said he would appoint Musk to lead the Department of Government Efficiency, raising concerns about potential conflicts of interest due to the billionaire's federal contracts.

Livemint
Updated28 Oct 2024, 01:26 PM IST
US Elections: Elon Musk speaks during a campaign rally for Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump at Madison Square Garden on October 27, 2024 in New York City.
US Elections: Elon Musk speaks during a campaign rally for Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump at Madison Square Garden on October 27, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images / AFP)

US Elections 2024: Tech billionaire Elon Musk has on claimed that he can chop off around $2 trillion from the United States government's federal budget, as per a Bloomberg report.

Speaking at a rally for former US President and Republican nominee Donald Trump, Musk said he envisions “substantial government spending cuts” if Donald Trump wins the presidency this November.

The $2 trillion target represents nearly a third of existing spending, as per the report. The US government spent $6.75 trillion in FY24, according to the Treasury Department.

Also Read | US Election 2024 Live: Kamala Harris rallies Philadelphia voters

‘Will get Govt Off Your Back’

Addressing the rally at Madison Square Garden in New York, Musk said, “Your money is being wasted. We’re going to get the government off your back and out of your pocket book.”

Responding to Cantor Fitzgerald LP’s Howard Lutnick's question on how much Musk could “rip out of” the Biden administration's budget Musk responded, “Well, I think we can do at least $2 trillion, yeah.”

Also Read | Good news before Diwali, Madhya Pradesh govt announces 46% DA hike

While Trump has in his campaigns not specified how he plans to reduce federal debt, the issue has been a hot topic of criticism against the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris led government. He has also promised to “end” taxes and instead implement a system of “tariffs”, that economists have all warned could be “disastrous” for the economy.

Notably, Trump has said that if re-elected he would assigned to Musk, the so-called ‘Department of Government Efficiency’ — which would look at ways to cut government spending, Bloomberg reported. Interestingly, it is abbreviated to ‘DOGE’ in reference to the cryptocurrency Musk has often touted on social media.

Also Read | ‘How dare he?’: Kamala Harris rips Donald Trump over abortion stance

Critics however have noted that the billionaire — in fact the world's richest person — could face massive conflict of interest in the government position as his companies Tesla and SpaceX each hold billions worth of federal contracts, it said. Both the automakers and space company have taken advantage of the U government's electric vehicle tax credits and infrastructure investments.

The Bloomberg said that as per federal findings, Musk has spent at least $132 million to elect Trump and other Republicans in 2024, launching himself to the party's “upper echelon”.

(With inputs from Bloomberg)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:28 Oct 2024, 01:26 PM IST
Business NewsNewsUs NewsElon Musk envisions $2 trillion cut to federal budget under Donald Trump, ‘your money being wasted…’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bandhan Bank share price

    183.00
    02:37 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    14.7 (8.73%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    271.95
    02:37 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    -0.6 (-0.22%)

    HDFC Bank share price

    1,737.15
    02:37 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    -5.45 (-0.31%)

    Indus Towers share price

    346.85
    02:37 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    12.05 (3.6%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Firstsource Solutions share price

    365.95
    02:26 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    33.2 (9.98%)

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,607.95
    02:25 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    92.9 (3.69%)

    Coforge share price

    7,706.95
    02:25 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    -35.25 (-0.46%)

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

    1,135.25
    02:26 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    -10.65 (-0.93%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Interglobe Aviation share price

    4,001.70
    02:26 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    -362.95 (-8.32%)

    Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company share price

    1,282.05
    02:26 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    -92.55 (-6.73%)

    Mahanagar Gas share price

    1,422.15
    02:26 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    -74.4 (-4.97%)

    Craftsman Automation share price

    4,991.75
    02:22 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    -242.9 (-4.64%)
    More from Top Losers

    Firstsource Solutions share price

    365.95
    02:26 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    33.2 (9.98%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    183.70
    02:26 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    15.4 (9.15%)

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    945.00
    02:26 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    72.5 (8.31%)

    Amara Raja Energy & Mobility share price

    1,341.00
    02:26 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    99.15 (7.98%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,295.00-10.00
      Chennai
      80,301.00-10.00
      Delhi
      80,453.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      80,305.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.