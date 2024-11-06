US Elections: Hundreds refuse to vote in Pennsylvania county as ‘software problems’ spark outrage, voting time extended

Voters in Pennsylvania were forced to place their ballots into boxes after voting machines malfunctioned throughout the entire county

Published6 Nov 2024, 12:20 AM IST
Voters in parts of Pennsylvania were forced to use paper ballots on Tuesday morning after a software malfunction affected vote-scanning machines. The incidents have given fresh impetus to voter fraud allegations with reports indicating that many voters had refused to vote or ‘spoilt’ their ballots upon learning about the situation.

County officials said the problem caused some voter confusion, with some leaving without casting a ballot, as well as long lines at some locations. Officials however insisted that no one was being turned away from the polls and all ballots would be counted.

Local resident John Sturtz told The Mirror that approximately a hundred people had refused to vote upon seeing the situation while "tons" of voters spoilt their ballots upon hearing the new instructions — essentially voting but refusing to drop the ballot into the bin. Visuals accessed by Daily Mail showed chaotic scenes insided the polling staion with voters forced to place their ballots inside a box under the voting machines after the malfunction.

“The Department of State is in contact with county officials in Cambria County. Voters are continuing to vote by paper ballot, in accordance with normal operations, while the county resolves the issue with in-precinct scanning. We are working with the County to resolve this technical matter and remain committed to ensuring a free, fair, safe, and secure election,” the Pennsylvania Department of State wrote on X.

A later update said that polling in the county had been extended till 10:00 pm local time. A Pennsylvania state judge ordered polls to remain open for two extra hours in Cambria County after local authorities sought an extension.

"Voters in line before 8 p.m. will be able to vote on the county’s regular voting system. Voters who get in line after 8 p.m. will vote by provisional ballot. Polls in all other counties will still close at 8 p.m., and those counties may begin reporting their unofficial results at that time.

(With inputs from agencies)

 

First Published:6 Nov 2024, 12:20 AM IST
