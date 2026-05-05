US elections on Tuesday: Indiana Republican primaries, Ohio senate race and Michigan special election

US President Donald Trump is backing primary challengers against seven Republican state senators in Indiana who opposed his congressional redistricting push aimed at helping Republicans gain more seats in the US House.

The targeted lawmakers represent strongly Republican districts that Trump won comfortably in 2024. The races are being closely watched as a measure of Trump’s continued influence over the Republican Party ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

Trump-aligned groups have poured millions of dollars into advertising campaigns, turning normally low-profile state legislative races into nationally watched contests.

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The key Indiana Senate districts include 1, 11, 19, 21, 23, 38 and 41.

Indiana Primaries The results could send a strong message to Republican lawmakers nationwide about the political risks of opposing Trump.

A victory for Trump-backed challengers would reinforce the President’s ability to shape the party and punish dissenters. Losses, however, could suggest weakening influence as some Republicans grow concerned about the party’s standing before the midterms.

The contests are also viewed as an early indicator of voter enthusiasm within the Republican base.

Ohio Senate race In neighboring Ohio, voters are deciding key nominations for a major US Senate race.

Democrats are backing former senator Sherrod Brown in hopes of regaining ground in a state that has shifted increasingly conservative in recent years.

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Brown is expected to face Republican Senator Jon Husted, who was appointed after JD Vance became vice president.

The election will determine who serves the remaining two years of Vance’s Senate term.

Governor’s race The Republican primary for Ohio governor features entrepreneur and former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, who has leveraged his national profile and ties to Trump to dominate fundraising.

His opponent, engineer and vehicle designer Casey Putsch, has attempted to gain traction through online criticism of Republican leadership on issues including energy policy, Israel and the Epstein files.

On the Democratic side, former Ohio public health director Amy Acton is running unopposed.

Michigan Special Election A special election in Michigan for a vacant state Senate seat could affect control of the chamber.

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A Democratic win would strengthen the party’s majority, while a Republican victory would create a 19-19 split.

The district is highly competitive. Kamala Harris narrowly carried it in the 2024 presidential election by less than one percentage point.

The seat became vacant after Democrat Kristen McDonald Rivet resigned to join Congress.