Donald Trump is poised for a historic political comeback, defeating Kamala Harris in key battleground states. He claims an unprecedented mandate and aims to heal the nation while focusing on border security. Trump's victory in Pennsylvania marks a significant shift back to the Republican Party.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday appeared to be cruising toward a historic political comeback, edging out his Democratic rival Kamala Harris in a race that has deeply divided the nation, and hailed a "political victory US has never seen".

This election is shaping up to be one of the greatest political comebacks in American history. He said, "God spared my life for a reason".

"We've made history for a reason tonight, and the reason is going to be just that we overcame obstacles that nobody thought possible," Trump told cheering supporters. "It's a political victory that our country has never seen before."

Trump secured victories in Pennsylvania, Georgia, and North Carolina, capturing three of the seven key battleground states and moving within a few electoral votes of clinching the presidency.

As reported by Reuters, Trump said, “America has given us an unprecedented mandate. We have taken back control of the Senate."

“We will help our country heal. Our country needs help. We will fix borders. We made history tonight. We made history for a reason," he further added.

"We are now winning in Michigan, Arizona, Nevada, Alaska," he added.

Speaking on illegal immigration, he said, “Gonna have to seal up the borders. Want people to come back in, but they must come in legally."

Thanking Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Trump said, “He is a super genius; we must protect our super geniuses."

Trump won Pennsylvania, defeating Democrat Kamala Harris in the crucial battleground state. Both candidates campaigned extensively in Pennsylvania, making it their most frequent stop.

Trump secured the state's 19 electoral votes, flipping it back into the Republican column four years after Democrat Joe Biden carried it in 2020, reversing Trump’s 2016 win and capturing the “blue wall."

No Democrat has won the White House without winning Pennsylvania since 1948. The Associated Press declared Trump the winner at 2:24 AM EST.

The former president showed significant strength across much of the country, improving on his 2020 performance from rural areas to urban centers.

Heading into Election Day, Trump had a 50-50 chance of reclaiming the White House, a remarkable comeback considering the events of January 6, 2021, when many pundits had written off his political career. On that day, a violent mob of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Meanwhile, Republicans regained control of the Senate, picking up seats in West Virginia and Ohio. Key House races are now centered in New York and California, where Democrats are working to reclaim some of the roughly 10 seats that Republicans have gained in recent years.