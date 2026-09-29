US elections under threat? Pentagon ramps up cyber fight against foreign interference — report

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has directed Pentagon personnel to use advanced intelligence, cyber and artificial intelligence capabilities to identify and disrupt foreign interference targeting upcoming US elections, according to a report by Axios.

The directive reportedly comes as the threat of foreign interference has remained a recurring concern during US election cycles over the past many years. And, the latest effort will involve some of the most advanced AI capabilities used by the US government to detect and counter potential threats.

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Hegseth's three-part directive According to the news outlet, Hegseth authorised a memo on September 22 outlining three related directives aimed at protecting US elections.

The first directs the Pentagon to prioritise its intelligence and cyber capabilities to prevent foreign actors from interfering with US democratic systems. The effort will involve US Cyber Command and the Directors of the Combat Support Agencies.

The second calls on the Defense Intelligence Enterprise to collect and produce intelligence about foreign threats to US elections, while operating within applicable laws, regulations and executive directives.

The third focuses on potential cyberattacks against election infrastructure. Axios reported that US Cyber Command and the Department of Homeland Security will conduct joint operations to counter cyber threats originating from foreign actors.

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The initiative marks a greater emphasis on artificial intelligence in efforts to detect and respond to foreign election interference.

Pentagon, DHS working together Pentagon officials said federal, state and local authorities are coordinating with military cyber and intelligence teams.

Chief Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell cited by the news outlet said officials across different levels of government were working "in lockstep" with US Cyber Command and defense intelligence teams to stop foreign interference and attacks.

The coordination is intended to bring together federal cyber and intelligence capabilities with state and local officials responsible for election administration.

US 2020 election: What foreign interference allegations were made The Pentagon’s latest effort to counter foreign election interference comes against the backdrop of the controversy surrounding the 2020 US presidential election, when then-President Donald Trump disputed Joe Biden’s victory and pursued legal challenges to the results.

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The 2020 election also saw documented foreign influence and interference efforts, including operations linked to Russia and Iran. US authorities said foreign actors sought to influence American voters, spread disinformation and undermine confidence in the electoral process.

However, US government investigations found no evidence that a foreign government altered vote counts or changed the outcome of the election.

US intelligence agencies concluded that Russia carried out influence operations designed to damage Biden’s candidacy and undermine trust in the US electoral system. A 2021 intelligence assessment said Russian actors promoted narratives critical of Biden while supporting claims favourable to Trump.

Separate investigations by the Justice Department and Department of Homeland Security, including the FBI and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), found no evidence that foreign actors manipulated voting systems or changed the election results.

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