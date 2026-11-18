(Bloomberg) -- The National Security Agency is suffering an outage of a classified computer network it uses for internal communications and other daily work functions, according to a US official and another person familiar with the matter.

The network, known as NSA Net, has been down since at least early Tuesday morning, said the person, who spoke on the condition that they not be identified because they were not authorized to discuss the matter. Some staff of the electronic spying agency have been unable to access their workplace systems, the person said, and the issue led the NSA to tell some staff to delay their arrival at the agency’s headquarters in Fort Meade, Maryland, the person said.

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The US official said the outage occurred during scheduled routine maintenance and that the agency was still able to conduct its mission critical functions. The official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss agency operations, said the NSA systems have multiple layers of redundancy to maintain operations during planned maintenance or unexpected events.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What is NSA Net, and what is it used for? ⌵ NSA Net is a classified computer network the National Security Agency uses for internal communications and daily work functions. 2 Why did NSA Net go down? ⌵ A U.S. official said the outage occurred during scheduled routine maintenance. The article does not identify a more specific technical cause. 3 How did the NSA network outage affect agency staff? ⌵ Some staff could not access workplace systems, and some were told to delay arriving at the NSA headquarters at Fort Meade. 4 Did the NSA network outage stop the agency's mission-critical work? ⌵ No. A U.S. official said the NSA remained able to conduct its mission-critical functions, supported by multiple layers of system redundancy.

The NSA didn’t immediately respond to emails seeking comment. The outage was earlier reported by CNN.

A series of technology failures have brought down critical systems that disrupted operations around the world in recent weeks.

A technical glitch at JPMorgan Chase & Co. on Monday caused some customers’ transactions to take longer to process. The issue wasn’t related to a cybersecurity event, the bank said, but tied to a software bug in on-premise hardware systems. United Airlines also said on Monday a technology issue impacted its departing flights, and that the problem was traced to equipment problems involving the agency’s aging communications infrastructure.

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Microsoft Corp.’s productivity software was hobbled for roughly 24 hours last week after a bug caused a system malfunction during an otherwise routine rerouting of user traffic on Nov. 11. In yet another issue, US air traffic was snarled over the weekend after a problem arose when a government contractor was trying to replace outdated copper wire at a remote location in Arkansas.

US Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin told CNBC before the NSA issue was reported that the recent technology failures weren’t the result of a cyberattack.

(Updates with details on cause of outage in third paragraph.)

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