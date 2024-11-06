US elections 2024: JD Vance takes stage after Trump’s victory speech, ‘will lead greatest economic comeback in America’

Donald Trump claimed victory in the US President Polls, with running mate JD Vance pledging to lead a significant economic comeback under Trump's leadership, expressing gratitude for the trust placed in him.

Updated6 Nov 2024, 02:21 PM IST
US elections 2024: JD Vance Joins Trump, Pledges to Lead Economic Comeback in US History
US elections 2024: JD Vance Joins Trump, Pledges to Lead Economic Comeback in US History(AP)

As Donald Trump claimed victory in the US Presidential Polls, his running mate JD Vance on Wednesday joined him while he was adressing the supporters pledging to ‘lead the greatest economic comeback in American history’

Taking the stage after Trump, Vance said, "Mr President, I appreciate you for allowing me to join you on this incredible journey. I thank you for the trust you placed in me. I think we just witnessed the greatest political comeback in the history of the United States of America."

“Under President Trump's leadership, we are never going to stop fighting for you, for your dreams, for the future of your children and after the greatest political comeback in American history, we are going to lead the greatest economic comeback in American history under Donald Trump's leadership.”

 

Trump claims victory in US presidential polls

Trump claimed victory in the 2024 presidential contest after Fox News projected that he had defeated Democrat Kamala Harris, which would cap a stunning political comeback four years after he left the White House. Other news outlets had yet to call the race for Trump, but it seems that Trump is leading.

"America has given us an unprecedented and powerful mandate," he said early on Wednesday to a roaring crowd of supporters at the Palm Beach County Convention Center, flanked by his vice presidential running mate, Senator JD Vance, Republican leaders and members of Trump's family.

He also spent several minutes praising Elon Musk, the richest man in the world, who pumped some $120 million into backing Trump's campaign. Trump has said he will appoint Musk to lead a government efficiency commission.

Trump joined by family and close aides

Most of the important people in Trump’s personal and political life joined him on stage as he addressed his supporters in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Former first lady Melania Trump stood near her husband and was joined by Barron, the former president’s youngest son. Trump’s older children, Don Jr, Eric, Ivanka and Tiffany, all joined their father on stage, too.

Trump’s top political minds, including campaign advisers Susie Wiles and Chris LaCivita, and his political allies, including House Speaker Mike Johnson, joined him on the stage as well.

First Published:6 Nov 2024, 02:21 PM IST
US elections 2024: JD Vance takes stage after Trump's victory speech, 'will lead greatest economic comeback in America'

