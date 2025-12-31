US Embassy highlights key moments in India–US: Trump–Modi talks, major defence pact, NISAR space mission and more

The US Embassy in India, in a year-end review, outlined major political, strategic, economic and scientific milestones that defined India–US relations in 2025, underscoring sustained engagement even as trade tariff tensions and diplomatic challenges persisted.

Here are the key moments that defined and strengthened India–US relations in 2025.

Trump–Modi launch US-India COMPACT, set $500 billion trade goal US President Donald Trump hosted Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Washington on February 13, 2025, reaffirming the strength of the India–US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. The two leaders launched a new initiative, U.S.-India COMPACT, aimed at accelerating cooperation in defense, trade, technology, energy and people-to-people ties.

On defense, the leaders agreed to work toward a new 10-year framework for the Major Defense Partnership, expand US defense sales and co-production in India, and deepen cooperation across domains including space, cyber, missiles and autonomous systems.

On trade and investment, Trump and Modi set an ambitious target of $500 billion in bilateral trade by 2030 under “Mission 500” and announced plans to negotiate the first tranche of a Bilateral Trade Agreement by fall 2025. Both sides highlighted steps to reduce trade barriers and boost market access.

In energy, the leaders reaffirmed cooperation on oil, gas and civil nuclear power, backed US support for India’s bid to join the International Energy Agency, and committed to expanding US energy exports to India.

On technology and innovation, they launched initiatives on AI, semiconductors, critical minerals, space cooperation and supply chain resilience, including plans to send the first Indian astronaut to the ISS through a NASA-ISRO partnership.

The meeting also emphasized Indo-Pacific security, Quad cooperation, counterterrorism, and stronger people-to-people links, with both leaders pledging sustained high-level engagement to advance a long-term strategic partnership.

Rubio, Jaishankar reaffirm US–India ties on UNGA sidelines US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on September 22, 2025, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly High-Level Week, reaffirming the strategic importance of the bilateral relationship.

Rubio underscored that India remains a partner of “critical importance” to the United States and expressed appreciation for New Delhi’s continued engagement across key areas, including trade, defence, energy, pharmaceuticals and critical minerals, as well as other pillars of cooperation.

The two leaders agreed that Washington and New Delhi would continue to work closely to advance shared regional and global priorities. They reiterated their commitment to promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific, including through cooperation under the Quad framework.

The meeting highlighted sustained high-level engagement between the two countries amid broader efforts to deepen strategic, economic and security cooperation.

Rajnath Singh, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth hold defence talks at ADMM-Plus Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth on the sidelines of the 12th ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus) in Kuala Lumpur on October 31, 2025, to review and advance bilateral defence cooperation.

Both leaders welcomed the strong momentum in India–US defence ties and reaffirmed their commitment to deepening the partnership across all pillars. They discussed ongoing defence issues, industry and technology collaborations, and agreed to work closely to address shared security challenges amid rising geopolitical uncertainties.

Hegseth reiterated that India remains a priority partner for the United States in defence cooperation, with both sides committing to uphold a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Following the talks, the two leaders signed the Framework for the US–India Major Defence Partnership (2025–2035), aimed at providing a unified vision and policy direction to transform defence cooperation over the next decade.

Both sides said the framework would strengthen coordination, information sharing, technology cooperation and defence industrial ties, further cementing defence as a central pillar of the India–US strategic relationship.

US Vice President JD Vance to visit India from April 21–24 US Vice President JD Vance will pay an official visit to India from April 21 to 24, 2025, marking his first trip to the country. He will be accompanied by Second Lady Usha Vance, their children, and senior members of the US administration.

During the visit, Vice President Vance will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on April 21. His itinerary also includes engagements in Delhi and visits to Jaipur and Agra before returning to Washington on April 24.

The visit aims to review progress in India–US bilateral relations and assess the implementation of outcomes from the India–US Joint Statement issued on February 13, 2025. Both sides are also expected to exchange views on key regional and global developments of mutual interest.

India-US NISAR satellite successfully launched from Sriharikota Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh on July 30 congratulated ISRO and NASA scientists on the successful launch of the NISAR satellite from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota. The satellite was placed into orbit aboard ISRO’s GSLV-F16 rocket.

Calling NISAR a global benchmark in Indo-US scientific collaboration, Singh said the mission reflects the growing partnership between the two democracies. The launch marked a milestone for ISRO, with the GSLV successfully placing a satellite into a Sun-synchronous polar orbit for the first time.

Jointly developed by NASA and ISRO, NISAR is the world’s first Earth observation satellite carrying dual-frequency synthetic aperture radars on a single platform. Weighing 2,393 kg, it has been inserted into a 747-km orbit and will provide high-resolution, all-weather images every 12 days.

The satellite will support applications ranging from disaster management and climate monitoring to glacier tracking, agriculture, aviation safety, maritime navigation and infrastructure planning. Singh said NISAR’s open-access data policy will benefit scientists, disaster-response agencies and developing countries worldwide over its five-year mission life.

New US Ambassador appointed The year also saw Sergio Gor take charge as the US Ambassador to India, alongside his appointment as Special Envoy to South and Central Asia, signalling Washington’s focus on strengthening diplomatic engagement in the region.

Despite trade strains, partnership endures