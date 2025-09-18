US Embassy in India revokes visas of company executives over fentanyl links in crackdown on drug trafficking

In line with the Trump Administration’s campaign against synthetic narcotics, the US Embassy in New Delhi has revoked and denied visas for several business executives and corporate leaders accused of trafficking fentanyl precursors.

Advertisement

As a result, the individuals and their close family members may now be ineligible for travel to the United States.

Executives flagged for heightened scrutiny The embassy confirmed that it is also placing executives connected with companies known for trafficking fentanyl precursors under greater scrutiny when they apply for visas in the future.

Embassy’s tough stand Chargé d’affaires Jorgan Andrews stressed the seriousness of the move: “The U.S. Embassy in New Delhi remains steadfast in its commitment to combating illicit drug trafficking. Individuals and organizations involved in the illegal production and trafficking of drugs to the United States, along with their families, will face consequences that may include being denied access to the United States.”

Joint effort with US The embassy also underscored the importance of bilateral cooperation, stating: “Stopping the flow of fentanyl, including its precursors, to the United States is one of our top priorities. We are grateful to our counterparts in the Government of India for their close cooperation to combat this shared challenge.”

Advertisement

It added that only through joint efforts can the two governments address this transnational threat and protect their citizens from illicit drugs.

Backed by Trump Administration orders The statement highlighted that the Trump Administration has already taken critical steps through Executive Orders aimed at securing borders, combating drug trafficking networks, and pressing source countries to reform.

“Together, we will build a safer, healthier, stronger future for America and India,” the embassy affirmed.

Also Read | US threatens visa revocations for foreigners who glorify political violence

Fentanyl crisis in US Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid painkiller, is 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. Just two milligrams—the size of a pencil tip—can be lethal. While pharmaceutical fentanyl is used to treat severe pain, illegally made versions are driving a deadly overdose crisis.

Advertisement

How it spreads Illicit fentanyl is often mixed into heroin, cocaine, or fake prescription pills, making accidental overdoses increasingly common. Users frequently don’t know they’re ingesting fentanyl, raising the risk of fatal reactions. Smugglers typically manufacture these illegal drugs in labs in China and Mexico before distributing them in the United States.

Scale of the crisis The epidemic has reached alarming proportions: over 112,000 Americans died from fentanyl overdoses in 2024 alone, making it the leading cause of death for adults under 50. Health authorities warn that just tiny amounts, comparable to a few grains of salt, can be fatal.