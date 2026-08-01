US embassies warn ‘Americans should consider departing Middle East’ as tensions with Iran rise

US embassies across several Middle Eastern countries have urged American citizens to exercise heightened caution and be prepared to leave the region as fears grow over a possible escalation in the ongoing conflict between the United States and Iran.

In security alerts issued by US diplomatic missions in Amman, Jerusalem, Muscat, Baghdad and Beirut, Americans were advised to consider departing the region or be ready to do so if the security situation deteriorates further.

Americans urged to prepare for travel disruptions The embassy advisories warned that the regional security environment remains "complex" and unpredictable, with the potential for sudden escalation.

US citizens currently in the Middle East were advised to:

-Exercise heightened caution and vigilance.

-Prepare for flight cancellations and periodic airspace closures.

-Expect possible travel disruptions.

-Monitor flight schedules directly with airlines.

-Follow instructions issued by local authorities.

The alerts also urged Americans outside the Middle East to reconsider travel to or through the region.

Country-specific warnings The security guidance included additional country-specific advice.

Jordan: Americans were told to avoid US military bases, which have recently come under Iranian missile attacks.

Israel: US citizens were advised to identify the nearest bomb shelter and remain alert for emergency warnings.

Lebanon: The US Embassy in Beirut said it remains under "ordered departure status," meaning non-emergency US government personnel continue to remain outside the country.

Rising regional tensions The warnings come amid renewed exchanges of fire between the United States and Iran after a brief lull in fighting.

Earlier this week, a drone struck a US-owned gas vessel at Egypt's Damietta port, triggering a fire. Egyptian authorities are investigating the incident but have not attributed responsibility.

Iran described as unpredictable The alert warned that the Iranian government has become increasingly unpredictable, citing recent attacks carried out without warning and the expansion of operations into countries that had not previously been targeted, including Egypt.

Potential targets could include US diplomatic facilities, businesses and other institutions linked to the United States.

Americans told to avoid military sites The US Embassy specifically advised American citizens in Jordan to avoid traveling to military bases.

It also warned that Iran has targeted civilian infrastructure across the Middle East, including airports, hotels and other public locations.

The embassy urged Americans to follow instructions from Jordanian authorities, including emergency sirens and other public safety alerts.

Travel disruptions expected The embassy warned travelers to expect continued disruptions to air travel across the region.

Passengers were advised to check directly with airlines before traveling and monitor airport operations for the latest updates.