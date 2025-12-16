US Embassy shares Trump’s praise for India, PM Modi: 'Amazing country, great friend in Indian PM'

The US Embassy in India shared President Donald Trump's praise for India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi as negotiators from the US and India work to resolve differences over an elusive trade agreement.

It said, “India is home to one of the world’s oldest civilizations. It is an amazing country and an important strategic partner for America in the Indo-Pacific region. We have a great friend in PM Modi.”

PM Narendra Modi on December 11 held a phone call with Donald Trump to review India-US ties, vowing to continue cooperation for global peace, stability and prosperity.

Reviewing the progress made in the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, PM Modi and Donald Trump also discussed expanding cooperation in trade, critical technologies, energy, defence and security.

Narendra Modi, taking to X after his phone call with Donald Trump, said, “Had a very warm and engaging conversation with President Trump. We reviewed the progress in our bilateral relations and discussed regional and international developments.”

"India and the U.S. will continue to work together for global peace, stability and prosperity,” the prime minister added. They also agreed to work closely to address shared challenges and advance common interests.

both PM Modi and Trump expressed satisfaction at the steady strengthening of ties between the two countries. They underlined the need to sustain momentum in efforts to enhance bilateral trade, especially as India and the US continue ongoing trade negotiations.

"PM and President Trump underlined the importance of sustaining momentum in shared efforts to enhance bilateral trade," the release said.

Trump to visit India next year? Earlier in November, Donald Trump had praised the Indian prime minister, calling him “a great man” and “a friend”. He had also hinted that he may visit India next year as part of the ongoing efforts to strengthen trade relations between the two nations after his administration impossed 50 per cent tariffs on New Delhi imports.

Speaking to reporters at the White House after announcing a new deal to lower the prices of weight loss drugs, Trump said his talks with PM Modi were “going great.”

"He (PM Modi) largely stopped buying from Russia. And he is a friend of mine, and we speak. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a great man. He is a friend of mine, and we speak and he wants me to go there. We will figure that out, I will go... Prime Minister Modi is a great man and I will be going," Trump said.

When asked directly if he planned to travel to India next year, Trump replied, “It could be, yes.”

