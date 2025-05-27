US embassy warns students in US colleges to ‘always adhere’ to THESE rules or risk losing ‘future visa eligibility’

The United States Embassy in India in a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) on May 27, has warned Indian students in the US that they may lose eligibility for future visas if certain conditions are broken.

This comes amid US President Donald Trump's mass deportation row and his tussle with colleges over the number of foreign students enrolled.

Listing out the egregious moves, it declared: “If you drop out, skip classes, or leave your program of study without informing your school, your student visa may be revoked, and you may lose eligibility for future US visas. Always adhere to the terms of your visa and maintain your student status to avoid any issues.”

In a prior post on X, the Embassy had also stated: “If you remain in the United States beyond your authorized period of stay, you could be deported and could face a permanent ban on traveling to the United States in the future.”

Foreign students get multiple warnings amid deportation row This is not the first time an official statement along these lines has been published.

Earlier in May, the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, also known as ICE, had warned international students in the country on Optional Practical Training (OPT) visas to report their employment status within 90 days from when the visa is activated, or risk losing their legal status.

The warning said that failure to report status would lead to their legal status in the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS) being cancelled.

Many colleges in the US also notified their international students that travelling outside the country could lead to visa cancellations.