US employers likely added 65,000 jobs last month despite Iran war uncertainty

US employers likely added around 65,000 jobs in April, according to a report by the Associated Press ahead of the Labour Department’s monthly employment data due on Friday.

The report said the expected increase would mark a slowdown from the 178,000 jobs added in March, though it would still point to a labour market that remains relatively stable despite uncertainty arising from the Iran war and higher oil prices.

The unemployment rate is expected to remain unchanged at 4.3%, according to estimates compiled by FactSet and cited in an Associated Press report.

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Labour market remains steady despite geopolitical tensions Separately, payroll firm ADP said in its monthly employment report released on Wednesday that US private employers added 109,000 jobs in April, the highest monthly increase in more than a year. Hiring gains were led by sectors such as education, healthcare, and construction.

The Iran conflict has added pressure to global oil markets in recent weeks, pushing fuel prices higher and heightening concerns about inflation and business costs. Companies across industries have remained cautious amid ongoing geopolitical tensions that continue to impact market sentiment.

According to the Associated Press report, the US labour market has been slowing over the past year, even as it has remained resilient amid prolonged high interest rates and slower economic growth.

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The report said the US economy has added an average of fewer than 10,000 jobs a month so far in 2025, making it one of the weakest periods for hiring outside a recession in more than two decades.

At the same time, layoffs have remained relatively limited. Reuters reported earlier that weekly jobless claims in the United States rose only marginally, indicating that employers are largely retaining workers despite uncertainty around growth and inflation.

The April nonfarm payrolls report will be closely tracked by investors and policymakers as they assess the strength of the US economy and the Federal Reserve’s approach to interest rates.