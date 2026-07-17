US ends 'duration of status' for student, journalist visa holders staying in country indefinitely | Check details here

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on Thursday (local time) announced a final rule ending the "duration of status" framework for F, J, and I nonimmigrant visa holders.
In an official statement released on Thursday, the DHS said this move will "officially eliminate the 'duration of status' loophole that allowed foreign students, exchange visitors, and media representatives to remain in the United States indefinitely without routine government oversight".
Under the new rule, US President Donald Trump's administration is now establishing a fixed period of admission for nonimmigrant visa holders in F, J, and I classifications. The DHS in its statement added, "This decisive shift restores integrity to the nation’s immigration system, combats rampant visa abuse, and strengthens national security through regular vetting. A fixed period of admission is currently in place for many other types of nonimmigrant visas."
According to the DHS' website, since 1978, foreign students have been entering the US for an unspecified period, thereby enabling thousands to become "forever students" by enrolling in courses to avoid departure.
The new policy mandates that admissions for F-1 students and J-1 exchange visitors will be restricted to the duration of their specific program, with a maximum cap of four years at a time. Those requiring any additional time beyond the authorised stay must file an official application for an Extension of Stay with US Citizenship and Immigration Services.
Under the revised rule, F-1 students attending English language training programs will be allowed to remain in the US for a maximum of 24 months. The rule also reduces their standard post-completion grace period from 60 days to 30 days.
The final rule states that media representatives travelling on I visas will be granted admission only for the time needed to complete their assignment, with a maximum stay of 240 days. Those wishing to remain longer must apply for an extension. For representatives carrying passports issued by the People's Republic of China, the maximum admission period has been capped at 90 days, ANI reported.
According to the official release, all the current non-immigrant visa holders residing in Washington under the earlier "duration of status" framework will be automatically transitioned to the new system, with their authorised stay capped at a maximum of four years from the effective date of the new rule.
This is a developing story. More details awaited.