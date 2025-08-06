US envoy Steve Witkoff-Putin talks ‘positive’ but Trump sanctions on Russia to be implemented on Friday

US envoy Steve Witkoff held a three-hour meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Wednesday, a White House official confirmed, describing the discussions as positive. Despite the encouraging tone, the trump administration is still set to move forward with a new round of secondary sanctions on Russia this Friday.

“The Russians are eager to continue engaging with the United States. The secondary sanctions are still expected to be implemented on Friday,” the official stated, signaling that diplomatic engagement is not slowing Washington’s punitive measures.

The White House did not offer further details about the content of the talks but said the visit is part of broader efforts to engage in “strategic diplomacy” while maintaining pressure on the Kremlin.

Witkoff’s trip to Moscow was aimed at exploring potential diplomatic breakthroughs in the ongoing Ukraine conflict. The war, now entering its fourth year, began with Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022 and has since triggered a cascade of international sanctions and growing geopolitical tensions.

US President Donald Trump announced that his special envoy, Steve Witkoff, held a “highly productive” meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, aimed at breaking the deadlock in the ongoing war in Ukraine.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, “My Special Envoy, Steve Witkoff, just had a highly productive meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Great progress was made! Afterwards, I updated some of our European Allies. Everyone agrees this War must come to a close, and we will work towards that in the days and weeks to come. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Trump has maintained a strong stance on the conflict, has threatened additional sanctions against Moscow unless concrete steps are taken to end the war in Ukraine.