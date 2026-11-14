US FAA grounds flights nationwide for second time since 9/11: What caused the disruption as 10,000 flights face delays?

The US aviation system faced an unprecedented disruption after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ordered a nationwide ground stop on Friday, halting departing flights at airports across the country, AP reported.

While a full investigation is pending and no exact cause has come to fore, various reports mention the cause to be a communications outage that is affecting air traffic control centres.

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The disruption affected thousands of flights, leaving passengers stranded at airports, forcing airlines to divert aircraft and disrupting international travel.

This was the second time since the September, 2001 (9/11) terrorist attack in the US state of New York that flight operations across the country has been halted. Another nationwide outage was reported in 2023.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What caused the FAA's nationwide flight ground stop? ⌵ The FAA attributed the disruption to a temporary telecommunications outage affecting air traffic control operations at 22 centres. The exact cause was not established; reports said a network update may have triggered a reboot, while authorities reported no indication of a deliberate attack. 2 How many flights were delayed, cancelled or diverted by the FAA ground stop? ⌵ FlightAware reported more than 10,000 delays and over 4,000 cancellations. Cirium reported at least 600 diversions by 5:50 pm Eastern Time, including 496 flights sent back to their departure airports. 3 Were planes already in the air ordered to land during the FAA ground stop? ⌵ No. Flights that were already airborne continued to their destinations, with authorities coordinating their safe landing. FlightRadar24 estimated that around 3,100 aircraft were headed to US airports when the stop began. 4 How did the FAA ground stop affect international flights to the US? ⌵ At the FAA's request, Eurocontrol suspended US-bound departures from its 42 member states until midnight Eastern Time. Mexico's aviation agency also grounded scheduled flights departing for the US. 5 Should passengers check their flight status during the FAA disruption? ⌵ Yes. Air India advised passengers to check their flight status before travelling to the airport, as the ground stop caused delays, cancellations and diversions.

The FAA said the decision was taken as a precaution to ensure flight safety while technicians investigated the problem. Here is what happened, how many flights were affected and what authorities have said about the cause:

What happened in the US? The FAA issued a nationwide ground stop on Friday afternoon (local time), instructing airports to halt all departing traffic until further notice.

According to multiple reports, the problem stemmed from a telecommunications outage affecting the 22 air route traffic control centres that manage aircraft travelling between airports across the US.

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The ground stop did not mean that aircraft already flying were ordered to land immediately. Flights that were airborne continued towards their destinations, with authorities coordinating their safe landing.

How many flights were affected by the FAA's ground stop? The disruption affected thousands of flights across the US, with cancellations, delays and diversions mounting as the stoppage continued.

According to aviation analytics company Cirium and cited by AP, at least 600 flights had been diverted as of 5.50 pm Eastern Time on Friday.

Of these, 496 flights were sent back to the airports from which they had originally departed, while 104 were diverted to alternative airports. Chicago O'Hare International Airport, Denver International Airport, Dallas Fort Worth International Airport and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport were among the airports receiving diverted aircraft.

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The scale of the disruption was expected to increase. Around 11,000 flights carrying more than 1.5 million passengers had been scheduled to depart US airports after 4 pm Eastern Time on Friday.

Flight-tracking website FlightAware reported more than 10,000 delays and over 4,000 cancellations within a short period of the disruption.

FlightRadar24 estimated that around 3,100 aircraft were airborne and headed towards US airports when the ground stop began.

What caused the nationwide flight disruption? The FAA initially attributed the ground stop to a temporary telecommunications outage affecting air traffic control operations. However, the exact cause of has not established as of yet.

A CBS News report, citing multiple sources, said an update to the private communications network connecting the US air traffic control system had triggered a system reboot, resulting in a crash and communications outage.

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According to reports, investigators are examining whether a software update could have triggered the outage.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said there was no indication that the incident was a deliberate attack or a threat to the US.

How were international flights affected? The European aviation agency Eurocontrol suspended all US-bound departures from its 42 member states at the FAA's request, Reuters reported. The suspension was scheduled to run from 5 pm Eastern Time on Friday until midnight.

Mexico's federal aviation agency also grounded scheduled flights departing Mexican airports for the US.

Air India warned that the nationwide ground stop could have consequential effects on its flights to and from the US. In a statement, the airline advised passengers to check their flight status before travelling to the airport.

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Is this the first time the US has grounded all flights nationwide? The latest incident was the first nationwide ground stop since January 2023, when a malfunction in a key FAA computer system disrupted flight operations across the country.

Before that, the last nationwide grounding occurred following the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

About the Author Prabhakar Jha Prabhakar Jha is a journalist and digital news editor with nearly a decade of experience in online media, specialising in breaking news, politics, nat...Read More ✕ Prabhakar Jha Prabhakar Jha is a journalist and digital news editor with nearly a decade of experience in online media, specialising in breaking news, politics, national affairs. Having built his career across fast-paced digital newsrooms, he has developed a reputation for delivering accurate, timely, and reader-friendly stories while leading editorial teams during high-pressure news cycles. In 2026, he joined LiveMint as a Digital Content Producer.



A postgraduate in History from the University of Delhi, Prabhakar combines strong editorial judgment with a keen interest in public policy, governance, economics, and global affairs. Before joining LiveMint, he worked with leading digital publications, including News9Live and The Times of India, where he handled breaking news, copy editing, headline writing, live coverage, and newsroom coordination.



Beyond the newsroom, Prabhakar is passionate about long-form writing and storytelling. He has a particular interest in global affairs. An avid reader with a love for literary fiction, he also enjoys blogging, poetry, and working on creative writing projects.