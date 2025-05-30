Fed's Lorie Logan on inflation, labour market, says balance of risk ‘could take quite some time…’

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Lorie Logan on May 29 indicated that the United States central bank may need to keep short-term interest steady as it awaits data showing the impact of President Donald Trump's policies, Reuters reported.

Advertisement

She said that the Fed rate could stay “where they are for quite some time”, as the bank waits for the data to show if Donald Trump's mix of trade, tax and regulatory policies pushes up inflation or down on employment.

The Fed earlier this month left its policy rate in the 4.25-4.50 per cent range.

Also Read | Trump will have a press conference with Musk in Oval Office on Friday

What Fed's Lorie Logan said “For now, with the labor market holding strong, inflation trending gradually back to target, and risks to the (Fed's) objectives roughly balanced, I believe monetary policy is in a good place. It could take quite some time to know whether the balance of risks is shifting in one direction or another,” Logan said at an event in Waco, Texas.

Advertisement

If the balance does shift, she added, “We’ll be well prepared to respond.”

Logan is only the latest in a string of policymakers including Fed Chair Jerome Powell to say that it's too early to know whether Trump's aggressive tariffs will push up inflation only temporarily or more persistently, or if the tariffs could reduce employment in some import-dependent sectors.

“Stimulative federal fiscal policy or changes in regulations could also boost investment and consumer demand. On the other hand, economic uncertainty and financial market volatility could prompt consumers and businesses to pull back, slowing the economy,” she added.

Jerome Powell resists Donald Trump’s rate cut demand Jerome Powell assured US President Donald Trump in a meeting held at the White House on May 29 that the Fed would “set monetary policy, as required by law, to support maximum employment and stable prices and will make those decisions based solely on careful, objective, and non-political analysis.”

Advertisement

The assurance came during their first face-to-face meeting since Powell took office in January. The meeting, confirmed by both the White House and the Fed, highlighted ongoing tensions over interest rate policy.

During the meeting, Trump reportedly told Powell he was making a “mistake” by not lowering interest rates, according to Reuters. White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said, “The President did say that he believes the Fed chair is making a mistake by not lowering interest rates, which is putting us at an economic disadvantage to China and other countries.”