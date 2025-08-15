US Fed to scrap banking supervision program of oversight into crypto, fintech activities — Details here

The US Federal Reserve (Fed) announced on Friday, 15 August 2025, that it is scrapping its “novel activities” supervision program. This program provided oversight into the crypto and fintech activities of institutional lenders, reported the news agency Reuters.

According to the agency report, the banking regulator will now integrate the work into its regular bank oversight.

The US central bank, Federal Reserve, launched the new programme in 2023 in efforts to focus on how the banks in the United States are interacting with the emerging technologies like cryptocurrencies.

However, now the US Fed says that the programme was no longer required as the central bank has strengthened its understanding of those risks and how the banks are managing them.

US Fed rate cuts United States Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent called for a Federal Reserve rate cut on 13 August 2025 and suggested lowering the key benchmark interest rates by 150-175 basis points.

The US Fed's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) decided, in its July policy decision, to keep the key benchmark interest rates unchanged at a range of 4.25-4.5%, as per the official announcement.