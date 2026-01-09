US federal agents shoot two people in Portland a day after ICE killing of Minneapolis woman

U.S. federal agents shot two people in Portland on Thursday afternoon (local time) police said, adding that they were taken to hospital and their conditions were not known, as reported by Reuters.

This comes a day after an American woman was shot dead by an immigration officer in Minneapolis.

"Two people are in the hospital following a shooting involving federal agents," Portland police said in a statement.

Police said it was not involved in the incident.

According to an ABC News affiliate, the shooting involved U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents, while the FBI has taken the lead on the investigation.

(This is a developing story; check later for updates)