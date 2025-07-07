US fighter jets intercept unauthorized aircraft near Trump’s golf club in New Jersey

US Air Force fighter jets scrambled over the weekend to intercept multiple aircraft that entered restricted airspace near President Donald Trump’s golf club in Bedminster, marking the 11th incursion in just two days, according to the Air Force and North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD).

The small private planes repeatedly violated a temporary flight restriction (TFR) in place while Trump is in residence. The most recent incident occurred on Sunday morning (July 6) when an unauthorised aircraft was detected and swiftly escorted out of the area.

On Saturday (July 5) alone, NORAD reported five incursions, including a notable incident around 2:39 p.m. when an F-16 fighter jet intercepted a general aviation aircraft. In a statement, NORAD said its pilot performed a “headbutt” maneuver—a close approach intended to get the civilian pilot’s attention—and then guided the plane to safety outside the restricted zone.

Restricted zone around Bedminster The airspace around Trump National Golf Club is subject to a 30-nautical-mile radius restriction whenever the President is present. Violations trigger immediate responses by NORAD’s integrated defense system, which relies on radars, satellites, and rapid-response fighter jets.

Repeated violations The White House declined to comment on the weekend’s interceptions. However, NORAD noted that similar breaches have been frequent since Trump’s return to the presidency in January 2025.

Earlier in Trump’s tenure, Palm Beach’s Mar-a-Lago residence also faced routine violations of restricted airspace. Officials have urged pilots to closely monitor FAA Notices to Air Missions (NOTAMs) to avoid accidental incursions, particularly during periods of presidential travel.

Sharp warning to pilots The US Air Force reiterated its call for civilian pilots to adhere strictly to all flight restrictions, emphasising that unauthorized entry could lead to forceful measures to protect national security.

NORAD’s layered defense network, spanning both US and Canadian airspace, is designed to detect, deter, and, if necessary, neutralise airborne threats, especially near sensitive sites and when high-profile officials are present.

Also Read | Trump signs tariff letters to 12 countries, offers to go out on Monday