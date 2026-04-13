US’ ‘final offer’ to Iran revealed: Includes 6 demands — Here is what to know

US Vice President JD Vance presented a “final offer” to Iran during high-stakes negotiations in Islamabad on Saturday, laying out six strict “red lines” aimed at securing a breakthrough in the stalled nuclear talks, according to US officials.

The proposal as per Fox News reportedly demanded sweeping concessions from Tehran, including:

-Complete end to uranium enrichment activities

-Dismantling of all major nuclear facilities

-Retrieval and removal of highly enriched uranium stockpiles

-Acceptance of a broader regional peace and de-escalation framework involving US allies

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-Cessation of funding to regional proxy groups, including Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis

-Full opening of the Strait of Hormuz, ensuring toll-free maritime passage

The demands were designed to form a comprehensive settlement covering nuclear activity, regional influence, and maritime security in the Gulf.

Trump cites nuclear dispute as core sticking point US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that Iran remains unwilling to abandon its nuclear ambitions, describing it as the central obstacle to any deal.

“The meeting went well, most points were agreed to… but they don’t matter if Iran continues its nuclear program,” Trump said, underscoring Washington’s hardened stance.

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Rising tensions after failed diplomacy The collapse of the Islamabad talks comes amid escalating tensions between Washington and Tehran over nuclear enrichment, regional proxy conflicts, and control over strategic maritime routes such as the Strait of Hormuz.