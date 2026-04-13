US’ ‘final offer’ to Iran revealed: Includes 6 demands — Here is what to know

US Vice President JD Vance presented a “final offer” to Iran during high-stakes negotiations in Islamabad on Saturday, laying out six strict “red lines” aimed at securing a breakthrough in the stalled nuclear talks, according to US officials.
The proposal as per Fox News reportedly demanded sweeping concessions from Tehran, including:
-Complete end to uranium enrichment activities
-Dismantling of all major nuclear facilities
-Retrieval and removal of highly enriched uranium stockpiles
-Acceptance of a broader regional peace and de-escalation framework involving US allies
-Cessation of funding to regional proxy groups, including Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis
-Full opening of the Strait of Hormuz, ensuring toll-free maritime passage
The demands were designed to form a comprehensive settlement covering nuclear activity, regional influence, and maritime security in the Gulf.
The talks between US and Iranian delegations reportedly lasted around 20 hours but ended without any agreement. Vance later confirmed the impasse, signaling that no breakthrough had been achieved despite extended discussions.
US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that Iran remains unwilling to abandon its nuclear ambitions, describing it as the central obstacle to any deal.
“The meeting went well, most points were agreed to… but they don’t matter if Iran continues its nuclear program,” Trump said, underscoring Washington’s hardened stance.
The collapse of the Islamabad talks comes amid escalating tensions between Washington and Tehran over nuclear enrichment, regional proxy conflicts, and control over strategic maritime routes such as the Strait of Hormuz.
With both sides maintaining firm positions, the failure of the negotiations leaves the crisis unresolved and raises concerns over further escalation in the region.