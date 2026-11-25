The US Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) on Wednesday (local time) said that it was investigating a ‘cybersecurity incident’ involving unauthorised access to some of its systems. According to FinCEN, it had taken certain systems offline as a precaution amid an ongoing investigation into the breach.

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Further details, including when the breach occurred, who was responsible, and what data was affected, have not been made public yet. This is the latest in a string of high-profile cyberattacks in the US.

CIA, FBI also targeted A cybersecurity breach at the CIA and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) exposed some unclassified information, US media reported Tuesday.

The New York Times said the recently discovered intrusions targeted an open-source intelligence analysis system, a computer network that sifts through public, unclassified material for insights.

NYT, citing US officials and people familiar with the issues, said that classified material was not jeopardized.

Earlier, the Department of Agriculture and the FBI were also targeted in cyberattacks, which many in the US believe may have links to Iran.

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Asked about the reported FBI breach on Saturday, President Donald Trump said he had only recently learned of it.

"I will say that it's not good. I don't like that," he told Fox News.

Iran link On Monday, the Wall Street Journal reported that the US is investigating Iran's potential involvement in dozens of cyberattacks against energy tankers amid concerns that Tehran is widening the war with cyber operations and terror plots against Americans far from the Middle East.

As many as 50 ships carrying oil, liquefied petroleum, chemical products and other explosive substances are believed to have been attacked, the Journal said, citing US officials and others familiar with the matter.

Some ships have also received warnings and bomb threats indicating that the vessels could be blown up, the Journal said, adding that Iran is a primary suspect in the attacks, and Russia is also seen by US authorities as a possible culprit.

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Tech disruptions in US The cyberattacks coincided with a string of technology failures this month that disrupted critical US systems, including a nationwide halt to air travel, a Microsoft outage that hit email services, a technical glitch that affected several major banks, and a temporary disruption to the National Security Agency's network.

On Sunday, Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton told CNN that Americans should expect more technology outages and disruptions as companies and government agencies replace aging systems.

"And as part of that ongoing upgrade, we are going to have glitches, gaps, interruptions in service," Clayton said.