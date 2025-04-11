US fires Greenland military base commander Susannah Meyers after her email opposing JD Vance’s Denmark comments

  • Colonel Susannah Meyers was dismissed as head of the US military base in Greenland after distancing the base from Vice President JD Vance’s criticism of Denmark’s role in the Arctic.

Written By Ravi Hari
Published11 Apr 2025, 06:37 PM IST
US Vice President JD Vance (R) and Second Lady Usha Vance (C) listen to Col. Susan Meyers (L), commander of the US military's Pituffik Space Base, as they tour base in Greenland on March 28, 2025. (Photo by Jim WATSON / POOL / AFP)
US Vice President JD Vance (R) and Second Lady Usha Vance (C) listen to Col. Susan Meyers (L), commander of the US military’s Pituffik Space Base, as they tour base in Greenland on March 28, 2025. (Photo by Jim WATSON / POOL / AFP)(AFP)

Colonel Susannah Meyers, the head of the US military base in Greenland, was removed from her position for comments that appeared to contradict the Trump administration’s Arctic policy, particularly regarding Denmark’s role in Greenland. Meyers, who had led Pituffik Space Base since July, was dismissed after she distanced the base from critical remarks made by Vice President JD Vance during his recent visit.

US Space Force Cites Partisanship Breach

In a statement issued late Thursday, the US Space Force said: “Commanders are expected to adhere to the highest standards of conduct, especially as it relates to remaining nonpartisan in the performance of their duties.”

While the statement did not explicitly reference Meyers’ remarks, her dismissal comes in the wake of an internal base-wide email she sent on March 31, as reported by Military.com.

Email urged unity among allied personnel

In the email, Meyers aimed to reassure and unify base personnel from various allied nations—including Canada, Denmark, and Greenland—following Vice President Vance’s criticism.

“I do not presume to understand current politics, but what I do know is the concerns of the US administration discussed by Vice President Vance on Friday are not reflective of Pituffik Space Base,” Meyers wrote.

Vance accuses Denmark of neglecting Greenland

During his March 28 press conference at Pituffik, Vice President Vance had strongly criticised Denmark for its governance of the territory: “Our message to Denmark is very simple: You have not done a good job by the people of Greenland. You have under-invested in the people of Greenland and you have under-invested in the security architecture of this incredible, beautiful landmass.”

Pentagon reinforces Trump’s agenda

Responding to the fallout, Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “Actions to undermine the chain of command or to subvert President Trump's agenda will not be tolerated at the Department of Defense.”

President Donald Trump has consistently suggested the US purchase the island. He has also hinted at the possibility of using force to secure American interests there.

Also Read | Canada ’brushes’ Trump tariffs with supervillain comic; Elon Musk sidekick

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsNewsUs NewsUS fires Greenland military base commander Susannah Meyers after her email opposing JD Vance’s Denmark comments
MoreLess
First Published:11 Apr 2025, 06:37 PM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in News

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.