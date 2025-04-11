US fires Greenland military base commander Susannah Meyers after her email opposing JD Vance’s Denmark comments

Colonel Susannah Meyers, the head of the US military base in Greenland, was removed from her position for comments that appeared to contradict the Trump administration’s Arctic policy, particularly regarding Denmark’s role in Greenland. Meyers, who had led Pituffik Space Base since July, was dismissed after she distanced the base from critical remarks made by Vice President JD Vance during his recent visit.

US Space Force Cites Partisanship Breach In a statement issued late Thursday, the US Space Force said: “Commanders are expected to adhere to the highest standards of conduct, especially as it relates to remaining nonpartisan in the performance of their duties.”

While the statement did not explicitly reference Meyers’ remarks, her dismissal comes in the wake of an internal base-wide email she sent on March 31, as reported by Military.com.

Email urged unity among allied personnel In the email, Meyers aimed to reassure and unify base personnel from various allied nations—including Canada, Denmark, and Greenland—following Vice President Vance’s criticism.

“I do not presume to understand current politics, but what I do know is the concerns of the US administration discussed by Vice President Vance on Friday are not reflective of Pituffik Space Base,” Meyers wrote.

Vance accuses Denmark of neglecting Greenland During his March 28 press conference at Pituffik, Vice President Vance had strongly criticised Denmark for its governance of the territory: “Our message to Denmark is very simple: You have not done a good job by the people of Greenland. You have under-invested in the people of Greenland and you have under-invested in the security architecture of this incredible, beautiful landmass.”

Pentagon reinforces Trump’s agenda Responding to the fallout, Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “Actions to undermine the chain of command or to subvert President Trump's agenda will not be tolerated at the Department of Defense.”