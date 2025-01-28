US News: First Lady Melania Trump’s Official White House Portrait was released on Monday. According to BBC, this official portrait was taken only a day after her husband, US President Donald Trump was sworn in. The portrait has been clicked by Régine Mahaux at The White House.

The 54-year-old Melania Trump's second portrait as First Lady features her in grayscale, wearing a fitted black suit as she stands with her hands on a tabletop. The Washington Monument is visible in the background through a window.

The photo shows Melania Trump resting her hands on a reflective table in the Yellow Oval Room.

The portrait of Melania Trump was captured by Belgian photographer Régine Mahaux, who has been documenting the Trump family for over 20 years. Mahaux also photographed Melania Trump's official portrait in 2017 during her husband's first term in office.

Take a look at Melania Trump's Official Portrait

This year’s portrait is quite different from her last.

Melania’s 2017 portrait features her in full color with a small smile on her face, standing with her arms crossed against a blue background in the White House.

Melania Trump has reportedly been 'preparing intensively' for her return to the White House, including by studying foreign affairs, CNN reported earlier this month.

Comparing Melania Trump's official portrait to US First Ladies before her, BBC described that this portrait was "staying a little mysterious, a little enigmatic, and a little inscrutable." The news media outlet also quoted a photography expert saying, "If previous first ladies such as Michelle Obama and Jill Biden made accessibility their brand, in her official portrait, Melania remains enigmatic."

Another expert told BBC, "The rhyming of her (Melania Trump) body with this well-known obelisk (Washington Monument), a symbol of the power invested in the first presidency, is striking."

The US First Lady also plans to split her time between Washington, DC, and Palm Beach, Florida, she told Fox News’s Fox & Friends.

Melania Trump will also be spending time in New York City where her son, 18-year-old Barron Trump, attends school at New York University, The Independent reported.

How Netizens Reacted to Melania Trump's Portrait? Social media users were quick to react to the new portrait.

“This looks like a Suits promo photo,” one user posted on X, drawing a comparison to the legal drama that once starred Meghan Markle.

“I didn’t know House of Cards was still running,” another wrote, referencing the Netflix political drama.

Many of the First Lady’s supporters were enthused by the new portrait, however. Some hailed the portrait as “absolutely stunning,” while others noted her stern demenour, adding: “She looks like she’s got the grin of ‘Somebody is going to pay.”