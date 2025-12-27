US sees 2,000+ flights cancelled as severe winter storm impacts peak travel season; what did the met department say?

US flight cancellation: Travel plans post Christmas are getting heavily impacted amid hundreds of US flight cancellations and delays, as several airlines moved to suspend services across the United States amid severe storm warnings in major parts of the country.

Thousands of flights were either cancelled or delayed across the US on Friday, as peak holiday season saw millions of travellers trying to reach their destinations.

According to latest data from flight tracking website FlightAware, as many as 2,057 flights were cancelled as of 9:03 pm ET.

As many as 26,753 flghts were delayed due to the US winter storm warning, according to the website.

Three major airports of the New York City – LaGuardia, JFK, and Newark — were hit hard by the flight cancellations and delays. Boston, Detroit and Philadelphia airports also saw service disruptions due to the US weather warning, with several flights being cancelled or delayed.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)