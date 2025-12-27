US sees 2,000+ flights cancelled as severe winter storm impacts peak travel season; what did the met department say?

Thousands of flights were either cancelled or delayed across the US on Friday, as peak holiday season saw millions of travellers trying to reach their destinations.

Swastika Das Sharma
Updated27 Dec 2025, 07:40 AM IST
US flight cancellation: Thousands of flights cancelled due to winter storm warning
US flight cancellation: Thousands of flights cancelled due to winter storm warning(AP)

US flight cancellation: Travel plans post Christmas are getting heavily impacted amid hundreds of US flight cancellations and delays, as several airlines moved to suspend services across the United States amid severe storm warnings in major parts of the country.

Thousands of flights were either cancelled or delayed across the US on Friday, as peak holiday season saw millions of travellers trying to reach their destinations.

According to latest data from flight tracking website FlightAware, as many as 2,057 flights were cancelled as of 9:03 pm ET.

As many as 26,753 flghts were delayed due to the US winter storm warning, according to the website.

Three major airports of the New York City – LaGuardia, JFK, and Newark — were hit hard by the flight cancellations and delays. Boston, Detroit and Philadelphia airports also saw service disruptions due to the US weather warning, with several flights being cancelled or delayed.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)

Key Takeaways
  • Severe winter storms can significantly disrupt air travel, especially during peak holiday seasons.
  • Travelers should stay informed about weather conditions and flight statuses to manage unexpected cancellations.
  • Airlines may temporarily suspend services in response to severe weather warnings, affecting holiday travel plans.

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.

Business NewsNewsUs NewsUS sees 2,000+ flights cancelled as severe winter storm impacts peak travel season; what did the met department say?
More
OPEN IN APP

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.