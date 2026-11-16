US Flight Cancellations Top 17,000 in Worst Tech-Related Outage

(Bloomberg) -- The weekend US air traffic outage ranks as the worst in 35 years for flight cancellations caused by a technology issue, surpassing Southwest Airlines Co.’s 2022 systems meltdown, according to travel app Flighty.

With every US carrier affected by the four-hour nationwide stoppage on Friday, the number of flight cancellations had exceed 17,000 by Sunday, aviation data providers including Flighty and Cirium said. That surpassed the 16,900 scrapped flights caused by Southwest’s tech troubles in the winter holiday of 2022.

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Airlines and passengers are still reeling from the days of disruption caused by only the third nationwide ground-stop in history, and the worst since the September 2001 terror attacks. The issue has been traced to the replacement of outdated copper wire at a remote location in Arkansas and a router that started flooding the air-traffic control system with connection attempts.

Cancellations started to ease on Sunday, with more than 2,220 flights affected as of 11.15 p.m. New York time, according to FlightAware data, though more than 10,100 services were delayed as airlines struggled to get planes and crew back on schedule.

Major airlines including Delta Air Lines Inc. and Alaska Air Group Inc. said they are anticipating a more normal service or vastly reduced cancelations Monday.

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So far, American Airlines Group Inc. is the most-impacted airline by total, with more than 5,300 services scrapped since Friday, while financially-troubled JetBlue Airways Corp. was the worst hit as a proportion of flights, according to flight data provider Cirium.

The latest air traffic tech troubles also surpassed major crises like the 2024 global IT failure of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc., which grounded flights and impacted businesses around the world. The CrowdStrike chaos triggered a further crisis for Delta at the time, after its crew-scheduling system failed.

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