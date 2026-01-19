US flu season update: Hospitalisations stay high despite early signs of slowdown, CDC says

Seasonal influenza (flu) activity remains elevated across the United States, though current key indicators suggest flu activity has decreased or stabilised for a second consecutive week, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for week ending January 10, 2026. Health officials cautioned that a second post-holiday surge remains possible.

Overall flu activity trends About 18.6% of respiratory specimens tested positive for influenza, a declining trend compared with the previous week. Visits to healthcare providers for respiratory illness stood at 5.3%, down from Week 53 but above the national baseline for the sixth straight week.

CDC classified 36 jurisdictions as high or very high activity, while eight jurisdictions reported moderate activity.

Dominant virus: Influenza A(H3N2) Influenza A(H3N2) remains the most frequently reported virus this season. Of the 547 A(H3N2) samples genetically characterised since September 28, around 91% belonged to subclade K, indicating limited viral diversity so far.

No new avian influenza A(H5) infections were reported this week, and CDC reiterated that person-to-person transmission has not been detected in the US.

Hospitalisations remain historically high The weekly influenza-associated hospitalisation rate fell to 5.6 per 100,000 population, down from 11.6 the previous week. However, the Week 52 peak of 12.6 marked the second-highest weekly rate since the 2010–11 season.

The cumulative hospitalisation rate now stands at 50.4 per 100,000 population, also the second-highest at this point in the season.

A total of 27,428 patients were admitted to hospitals with laboratory-confirmed influenza during Week 1, showing a declining trend.

Children and older adults most affected Adults aged 65 years and older recorded the highest cumulative hospitalisation rate at 166.8 per 100,000, followed by children aged 0–4 years at 54.2.

Among children, the peak weekly hospitalisation rate this season was the highest observed since 2010–11, highlighting significant paediatric impact.

Hospitalisation rates were also disproportionately higher among non-Hispanic Black persons, followed by American Indian or Alaska Native, Hispanic, and non-Hispanic White populations.

Pediatric deaths raise concern CDC reported 15 influenza-associated paediatric deaths this week, bringing the season total to 32 deaths. Of those with known vaccination status, 90% occurred in children who were not fully vaccinated.

Most paediatric deaths were linked to influenza A(H3N2) viruses.

Mortality and severity assessment Influenza accounted for 2.1% of all deaths nationally during week 1 in January, an increase from the previous week.

CDC’s in-season severity framework classifies the overall season as moderate, but notes high severity among children, while adults and older adults remain in the moderate category. The classification may change if activity rises again.

Estimated flu burden this season CDC estimates that so far this season, influenza has caused at least:

-18 million illnesses

-230,000 hospitalisations

-9,300 deaths

Vaccination and treatment update Approximately 130 million doses of influenza vaccine have been distributed this season. CDC stressed that it is not too late to get vaccinated, noting vaccination reduces the risk of severe illness and complications.

Prescription antiviral treatments remain effective when started early, particularly for high-risk patients.