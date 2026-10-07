US Forces in Okinawa to Pause Operations After Arrest of Marine

(Bloomberg) -- The US Forces in Japan will pause operations for 48 hours starting noon on Wednesday and impose a month-long curfew on military personnel, following the arrest of a US Marine on suspicion of murdering a Japanese woman.

US military personnel on Japan’s southernmost island of Okinawa will cease operations for training on standards and discipline, and will be forbidden from leaving their bases to socialize or consuming alcohol, according to a statement released by the Okinawa area coordinator.

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“Serving on Okinawa comes with responsibility,” the statement read. “Every interaction with our neighbors either builds or undermines the trust that is essential to our team. When that trust is damaged, it affects the strength of our alliance and the security of this region.”

Following the operational pause, military personnel will be subject to a midnight curfew for a 30-day period, the statement added.

Local police arrested a 20-year-old US serviceman on suspicion of killing 39-year-old Anna Yagi early Saturday at a hotel in the city of Naha. National broadcaster NHK said the serviceman denied the charges, citing police investigators.

The incident threatens to reignite local opposition to the US military presence on Okinawa, where around 30,000 American service members are based.

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The rape of a ​12-year-old Okinawan ⁠girl by three US troops in 1995 triggered major protests, and serious crimes involving US military personnel since then have periodically stoked opposition to the American military presence on the island.

“The occurrence of such a heinous incident is extremely regrettable. The Japanese government has lodged a strong protest with the US side,” Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said in remarks before an opening session of parliament on Monday.

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