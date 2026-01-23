US formally exits from WHO: $260 million debt, funding halted – What's at stake? All you need to know

US has officially walked away from the World Health Organisation (WHO), but what it left behind are unpaid dues amounting to around $260 million. The move comes one year after President Donald Trump ordered the US to quit the global health body.

The POTUS had signed the order to withdraw from the WHO on the first day of his second term, accusing it of mishandling the Covid pandemic, failing to adopt reforms and a lack of independence from “inappropriate political influence.”

US exits from WHO – what's at stake? From WHO's loss of its biggest contributor to experts warning of weakened global disease surveillance, US' exit from the global health body has triggered concerns from experts:

– Funding and participation cut: The Department of Health and Human Services said the US has halted all funding to the WHO, recalled American personnel from its offices worldwide, and withdrawn from WHO leadership bodies and working groups, mentioned a report by Bloomberg.

– Loss of largest donor: The exit leaves the WHO without its biggest contributor. Between 2022 and 2023, the US provided nearly $1.3 billion, supporting efforts against diseases such as HIV, polio and Ebola.

– Health risks flagged: Experts warn the withdrawal could weaken global disease surveillance and vaccine preparedness, including the WHO’s influenza monitoring system.

What the law says To formally exit from the WHO, the US is required to provide a one year notice and pay off any debts owed, according to a 1948 Congressional resolution, which the WHO confirmed.

The debt totals about $260 million as calculated by the WHO in January 2025.

A senior US department health official, on a call with reporters – however said there’s no requirement in statute to settle the debt before exiting the agency, mentioned a report by Bloomberg.

Meanwhile, the organisation is expected to discuss its legal options over the unpaid dues at its May assembly, though it has little power to enforce payment.

How other nations have reacted to US' exit? The move has drawn concern from allies, with the European Union urging Washington to reconsider. Argentina has also announced plans to exit the WHO.