US fuel exports to Cuba’s private businesses rise even as Government faces oil blockade: Report

US suppliers have shipped approximately 30,000 barrels of fuel to Cuba’s private sector so far this year, according to documents and shipping data viewed by Reuters, indicating that a Trump administration strategy to support private businesses over state-run enterprises is gaining traction.

The shipments, equivalent to about 1.27 million gallons (4.8 million liters), represent only a fraction of Cuba’s energy needs, which until recently required around 100,000 barrels per day of imported fuel, the news outlet reported.

Backing private enterprise US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the move aligns with Washington’s broader policy toward Cuba.

“Entirely designed to put the private sector and individual private Cubans – not affiliated with the government, not affiliated with the military – in a privileged position,” Rubio said, according to the outlet.

The US Bureau of Industry and Security in February issued guidance allowing exports and re-exports of US gas and petroleum products to eligible Cuban private-sector entities, Reuters reported.

Oil blockade tightens pressure on Havana Since January, the United States has been enforcing a de facto oil blockade aimed at cutting off fuel supplies to Cuba’s government.

The crackdown intensified after Washington moved against Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro, disrupting oil flows from Venezuela—Cuba’s key supplier.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said last week the island had not received any fuel in three months, though he made no reference to private-sector imports, Reuters reported.

Imports rise gradually Shipping data reviewed by Reuters shows that imports for private businesses have been increasing steadily since early February.

So far in 2026, 61 container ships carrying various goods, including fuel, have arrived in Cuba, often traveling between US, European, and Caribbean ports, Reuters reported. Most shipments have been unloaded at the port of Mariel, west of Havana.

Fuel shipments from the US Gulf Coast—particularly Southwest Pass in Louisiana—are on the rise, though most vessels departed from Florida, according to the news report.

The limited fuel flows have helped some private businesses continue operations despite widespread shortages affecting transportation, electricity generation, and tourism.

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Strict controls and limited use The fuel imports come with strict conditions. Commercial resale is not allowed, and the fuel must be used only by the importing companies.

“If we catch the private sector there playing games and diverting it to the regime or to the military company… those licenses will be canceled,” Rubio reportedly warned in February.

Diesel imports dominate Most of the imported fuel is diesel, with only about 1% consisting of gasoline, Reuters reported. Around 200 ISO tanks—each capable of holding roughly 21,600 liters—have been shipped to the island.

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