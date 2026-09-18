US gas prices near 2026 peak with weeks to go before midterms

US gasoline prices are approaching their highest level of the year, adding to pressure on American consumers as the November midterm elections draw closer and the Iran conflict continues to disrupt global energy markets.

The national average for regular gasoline reached about $4.46 per gallon on Friday (September 18), according to the figures provided by AAA Gas Prices website, just 10 cents below the year's high of $4.56, recorded on May 21. The price is also approaching the record national average of roughly $5.01 reached in June 2022 after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Recent data from AAA put the national average at $4.44 per gallon on September 17, up nearly 50% from the level before the Iran war began.

Six states above $5 a gallon The increase is particularly pronounced in some states. California has the nation's highest average at about $6.11 a gallon, while Michigan, Utah and Illinois were also nearing the $5 mark, according to the figures cited in the report.

The increase has come as crude oil prices have climbed amid disruptions linked to the conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran. Brent crude recently moved above $100 a barrel, while uncertainty surrounding the Strait of Hormuz has added to concerns about global supplies.

The disruption is also affecting diesel, a critical fuel for trucking, agriculture and other industries. The national diesel average reached about $6.40-$6.44 per gallon, depending on the day's data, after crossing $6 earlier in September.

Why gas prices matter ahead of midterms The timing puts fuel prices squarely in the broader cost-of-living debate ahead of the 2026 US midterm elections.

President Donald Trump has previously said oil prices would fall sharply after the election and has pledged that gasoline could eventually drop below $2 a gallon.

At the same time, current market conditions offer little immediate relief.

Hormuz remains a major risk The Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for global energy shipments, remains central to the supply concerns. Continued disruption could keep crude and refined-fuel prices elevated even if US domestic production remains relatively strong.