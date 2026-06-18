Americans get relief as average gasoline price slips below $4 as oil market pressures ease

Gasoline prices across the United States have fallen below the $4-per-gallon mark for the first time since March, offering much-needed relief to consumers after months of elevated fuel costs triggered by a major disruption in global energy supplies.

The average price of regular unleaded gasoline nationwide stood at $3.999 per gallon on Thursday, according to data from the American Automobile Association (AAA). The decline follows an interim agreement between the US and Iran aimed at ending the conflict and restoring normal shipping activity through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for global oil trade.

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Fuel prices have eased considerably from their May highs, when the national average climbed above $4.50 per gallon. The retreat has been driven largely by weaker crude oil prices. Benchmark oil prices have slipped below $80 a barrel amid record levels of US energy exports, softer-than-anticipated demand from China, and the gradual normalization of shipments moving through the Strait of Hormuz.

Despite the recent decline, gasoline remains significantly more expensive than it was before the outbreak of the conflict. Industry analysts caution that prices are unlikely to return to pre-war levels before next year.

For millions of Americans who rely heavily on personal vehicles for commuting and daily activities, the surge in fuel costs left little room for adjustment. Higher gasoline prices contributed to broader inflationary pressures and strained household finances, reducing consumers’ ability to spend on non-essential goods and services and weighing on overall economic activity.

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The easing in fuel prices also carries political significance. It provides a boost for the White House and President Donald Trump, who has consistently argued that energy costs would decline once hostilities ended. With midterm elections drawing closer, fuel prices have become a key political issue, with Democrats highlighting the burden of higher gasoline costs in their campaigns against Trump’s Republican Party.

At the same time, the administration has deployed several measures to contain energy costs, including temporarily waiving provisions of the Jones Act and releasing oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to support market supply.

Market participants are now closely watching how quickly fuel inventories recover, as stock levels remain a crucial indicator of future price movements. US gasoline inventories currently sit at their lowest seasonal level in more than ten years, leaving traders focused on whether replenishment efforts can support additional declines at the pump.

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Oil Extends Decline Oil prices moved lower after an interim peace agreement between the United States and Iran took effect, shifting market attention toward how quickly energy flows through the Strait of Hormuz can return to normal as Gulf producers bring idle production back online.

Brent crude fell toward $78 a barrel following a modest advance on Wednesday, while West Texas Intermediate traded near the $75-a-barrel mark. Traders are increasingly focused on the pace at which oil exports and shipping operations in the region can recover after months of disruption.

President Donald Trump said he had signed the interim agreement, which includes provisions for the swift reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important energy chokepoints and a critical route for global crude shipments.

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Iran, meanwhile, has called for the immediate removal of US sanctions on its oil sector. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said Tehran expects to resume unrestricted oil exports, while ensuring that shipping, insurance services and payments related to oil sales can proceed without obstacles. He made the remarks during an interview broadcast on state television.

Crude prices have now erased nearly all of the gains recorded during the conflict that began in February, when the United States and Israel launched military action against Iran aimed at limiting its nuclear ambitions.

In response to the attacks, Tehran blocked the Strait of Hormuz, a passage that in normal times handles roughly one-fifth of global oil supplies. The United States later imposed its own blockade measures around the waterway in an effort to increase pressure on Iran, further disrupting trade flows and heightening concerns about global energy supplies.

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With the ceasefire agreement now in place, market participants are assessing how quickly shipping activity and oil production can normalize, a key factor that could determine the next direction for crude prices in the weeks ahead.Top of Form

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