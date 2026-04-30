US General Dan Caine at Senate hearing says Putin aiding Iran war effort

The chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Dan Caine, told senators on Thursday (April 30) that Vladimir Putin’s Russia has been assisting Iran during the ongoing conflict with the United States, raising fresh concerns about Moscow’s involvement in the widening regional war.

Speaking during a hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee, Caine acknowledged Russian support for Tehran but declined to publicly disclose operational details.

“There’s definitely some action there,” the general told the lawmakers.

Caine cited the public nature of the hearing as the reason for withholding further specifics.

Roger Wicker accuses Russia of undermining US goals The committee’s Republican chairman, Roger Wicker, backed Caine’s assessment and issued an even stronger warning about Moscow’s intentions.

“There’s no question that Vladimir Putin’s Russia is taking serious action to undermine our efforts for success in Iran,” Wicker said during the hearing.

The remarks marked one of the clearest public acknowledgements yet by senior US officials that Russia may be playing an active role in supporting Tehran as the conflict intensifies.

Growing fears of wider international involvement The comments come amid escalating geopolitical tensions surrounding the Iran war, which has increasingly drawn in global powers.

US officials have repeatedly accused Russia and Iran of deepening military cooperation in recent years, particularly through weapons transfers, and intelligence coordination.

Senate hearing focused on Iran war and defense policy The hearing took place as lawmakers questioned Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and military leaders over the costs, strategy, and consequences of the Iran war, which began nearly two months ago.

The administration has defended the military campaign as necessary to prevent Iran from advancing its nuclear ambitions, while critics argue the conflict risks destabilizing the wider Middle East and stretching US military resources.

Lawmakers from both parties also discussed rising defense expenditures, threats to US troop deployments, and growing tensions involving NATO allies and Russia.

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Reports point to Russia-Iran military cooperation Russia was increasingly assisting Iran with drone warfare tactics and intelligence support as the conflict involving the United States, Israel and Tehran intensifies, according to Western intelligence assessments and multiple international reports.

CNN report cites Western intelligence official According to a report by CNN, a Western intelligence official said Moscow was helping Tehran apply drone warfare strategies originally developed during Russia’s war in Ukraine to target American and Gulf assets in the Middle East.

The official told CNN that Iran’s Shahed drones — now mass-produced by Russia for use in Ukraine — had proven unexpectedly effective at penetrating Gulf air defense systems.

The intelligence source reportedly said that while Russian support to Iran had previously focused on general targeting assistance, Moscow is now offering specific tactical guidance, signaling a significantly deeper level of military cooperation between the two countries.

Zelensky on expanding Russia-Iran alliance Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky raised concerns in March about growing Russian support for Tehran.

In a post on X, the Ukrainian president said Russia has started assisting the Iranian regime with drones and could also provide missile and air defense support.

“Given the situation, there is only one question: when and which country will be the first to support the Iranian regime by sending troops?” Zelenskyy wrote.

Drawing comparisons with North Korea’s military support for Moscow, he added: “As happened with Russia, when North Korea sent 10,000 soldiers, who are now deployed in Russia but can be sent to Ukraine. The same could happen in Iran — Russia could send troops there.”

Middle East conflict intensifies The ongoing US-Israel conflict with Iran had heightened fears of a broader regional confrontation, with countries across the Middle East increasingly affected by the instability.

Amid the escalating tensions, Russian President Vladimir Putin reportedly expressed support for Iran’s leadership following Tehran’s announcement naming Mojtaba Khamenei as the country’s next supreme leader.

According to AFP, Putin conveyed his “unwavering support” and said: “At a time when Iran is confronting armed aggression, your tenure in this high position will undoubtedly require great courage and dedication.”

Washington Post report on intelligence sharing Earlier this year, The Washington Post reported that Russia had been supplying Iran with intelligence to help target US military forces and assets in the Middle East.

Citing three officials familiar with the intelligence, the newspaper said Moscow had been providing Tehran with the locations of American military assets since the conflict began, including US warships and aircraft operating in the region.

According to the report, the intelligence sharing reflected expanding strategic coordination between Moscow and Tehran as both countries confront the United States and its allies on multiple fronts.