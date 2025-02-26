United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday floated the idea of bringing a new ‘gold card’ visa initiative for foreigners willing to move to the US and create jobs.

Donald Trump's ‘gold card’ US visa will provide an alternative to existing EB-5 visa for foreigners. EB-5 visa programme was one of the most favourable pathways among High Net-worth Individuals (HNIs) from India to become US resident and then become US citizen.

Detailed information about Donald Trump's ‘gold card’ US visa scheme are awaited, till then lets understand whether ‘gold card’ visa will help foreigners get US citizenship or not.

What is ‘gold card’ visa? ‘Gold card’ is a program which will offer residency to foreign investors who will pay $5 million fee for the card. It will also offer green card privileges, including US permanent residence and permit to work.

While announcing ‘gold card’ program, Donald Trump said, “We’re going to be putting a price on that card of about $5 million, and that’s going to give you green card privileges.”

Will ‘gold card’ visa give you US citizenship? No, ‘gold card’ holders are not eligible for immediate US citizenship, but obtaining it is a pathway to get American citizenship in future.

Gold card will provide green card benefits and will be a “route to American citizenship” for wealthy people, said Donald Trump on Tuesday. Hence, ‘gold card’ holders can get US citizenship in future. Initially, they will become permanent residents of the United States.

As per US Citizenship and Immigration Services, a US permanent resident for five years is eligible for American citizenship through naturalisation.

What is EB-5 immigrant investor visa program? The newly proposed program will eventually replace EB-5 immigrant investor visa program. The existing EB-5 allows foreign investors to gain US residency if they are able to invest a fixed amount (around $1,050,000- $800,000) of money in US businesses. The program was criticised for allegations of abuse and fraud with businesses.