US’ Golden Dome missile shield: Pete Hegseth rebuts China’s ‘space militarization’ accusations

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth firmly denied China’s assertions that the Golden Dome missile defense project would militarize space. Speaking to Fox News Digital while leaving Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Hegseth said, “All we care about is protecting the homeland.”

Hegseth emphasised that the Golden Dome project is aimed at safeguarding the US against emerging missile threats rather than escalating conflict.

China warns of militarisation and arms race Chinese Foreign Minister Mao Ning criticised the project this week, accusing it of having a “strong offensive nature” that violates the Outer Space Treaty’s principles of peaceful use. Mao warned, “The project will heighten the risk of turning space into a war zone and creating a space arms race and shake the international security and arms control system.” China urged Washington to abandon the initiative to prevent destabilising global security.

Russia expresses concern but calls for talks Russia’s response was more measured. Sergei Ryabkov, Russia’s deputy foreign minister, acknowledged “serious concern” but dismissed the need for panic. A Kremlin spokesperson noted that Golden Dome could “force talks between Moscow and Washington about nuclear arms control in the foreseeable future,” hinting at diplomatic engagement over the new system.

Project details and strategic aims President Donald Trump, along with Hegseth, unveiled the ambitious Golden Dome plan, estimating it will cost $175 billion and take three years to complete. The system intends to counter advanced missile threats from China, Russia, North Korea, Iran, and non-state actors.

Trump described Golden Dome as a “generational investment” critical to his “America First” defense policy. The multilayered shield will include ground- and space-based interceptors capable of destroying missiles during all four stages of an attack — from launch detection to terminal interception.

“This is about protecting American lives,” Trump stated, noting the system’s expected completion by the end of his term in 2029.

Private sector involvement and funding challenges Key contractors likely to contribute include SpaceX, Palantir, Anduril, L3Harris, Lockheed Martin, and RTX Corp. SpaceX’s involvement is notable given CEO Elon Musk’s close ties to Trump.

However, funding remains uncertain. Republican lawmakers have proposed an initial $25 billion investment within a broader $150 billion defense package. Yet, this is tied to a reconciliation bill facing significant opposition in Congress.

Historical context and strategic implications Golden Dome revives elements of Ronald Reagan’s Cold War-era Strategic Defense Initiative (SDI), famously dubbed “Star Wars.” While SDI never materialised due to technological and treaty challenges, Golden Dome seeks to address new missile threats with advanced technology.

Canada considers participation Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney confirmed discussions with the US about joining Golden Dome, highlighting Canada’s interest in missile defense. “Is it a good idea for Canada? Yes, it is good to have protections in place for Canadians,” Carney said.

